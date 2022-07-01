Home treatment for psoriasis: simple 3-step ritual

A great home treatment for when you have a psoriasis crisis is to follow these 3 steps:

Take a bath of coarse salt; Drink an herbal tea with anti-inflammatory and healing properties; Apply a turmeric ointment directly on the lesions.

In addition, taking frequent dips or washing the skin with sea water also helps to prevent psoriasis flare-ups, due to the properties of water and the presence of ions. Applying a little bit of liquid Vaseline daily on the lesions or copaiba oil, placing a small amount of the oil on the affected skin area at least 3 times a day, also help in the treatment because this way, the skin is more hydrated and the crusts less evident. .

This home treatment does not exclude the treatment indicated by the dermatologist, but it can be useful to complement, in a natural way, its effects on psoriasis:

1. Coarse salt bath for psoriasis

Sea salt has micro-minerals that relieve the symptoms of psoriasis, in addition to being indicated to reduce stress, which is also one of the triggering factors of the disease.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Dissolve the salt in the hot water and after the salt is completely dissolved, add cold water until the temperature is lukewarm. Pour this water over the body, especially in the affected areas, letting it act for a few minutes. If possible, soak in the bathtub with coarse salt.

The bath should be done once a day, without using soaps, shampoos or any other product in the water. Just salt water.

2. Herbal tea for psoriasis

Fumaria is a medicinal plant that has anti-inflammatory and calming properties, acting in skin regeneration and has been widely used in skin problems such as scabies, urticaria and psoriasis.

Ingredients

1/2 tsp dried and chopped smoked herb

1/2 spoon of marigold flowers

1 cup of water

Preparation mode

Mix the medicinal plants in a 1 cup of boiling water and let it rest for 10 minutes. Strain and drink 1 to 3 cups a day to relieve the discomfort of psoriasis.

3. Natural ointment for psoriasis

In addition to following the steps above, it is also recommended to use saffron ointment, which can be made in compounding pharmacies at a concentration of 1 g of saffron, under medical advice.

The curcumin present in turmeric reduces the amount of CD8 T cells and the parakeratosis plaques that are related to psoriasis, thus improving the appearance of the skin in the injured area. In addition to using this ointment, it is also recommended to consume 12g of turmeric with meals daily.

