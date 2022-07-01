Nail (nail) psoriasis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Nail psoriasis, also called nail psoriasis, happens when the body’s defense cells attack the nails, generating signs such as wavy, deformed, brittle, thick nails with white or brown spots.

Although there is no cure, the appearance of nails can be improved with the treatment indicated by a dermatologist, which may include the use of nail polishes and ointments with substances containing clobetasol and vitamin D. If psoriasis affects other areas of the body, it can still Medications such as corticosteroids, methotrexate, cyclosporine or infliximab may be indicated.

In addition, some treatments can be performed at home, such as cleaning the nails, taking care of hydration of the nails and maintaining a diet rich in omega 3, such as flaxseed, salmon and tuna.

Main signs and symptoms

Nail psoriasis can appear at the same time as psoriasis lesions on the skin, affecting one or several nails. Some signs of nail psoriasis are:

Ripples on the nails;

Deformed nails;

Brittle and peeling nails;

White or brown spots;

Increase in nail thickness;

nail detachment;

bleeding.

The signs of nail psoriasis can be similar to infections caused by fungi, such as mycoses, so as soon as changes in the nails appear, you should look for a dermatologist to confirm the cause and start the most appropriate treatment.

treatment options

The type of treatment for nail psoriasis depends on the number of nails affected, the general state of health and the severity of the symptoms, therefore, it should always be recommended by a dermatologist. Some forms of treatment that may be recommended are:

1. Enamels

Nail psoriasis leaves the nails rough and softened, so some nail polish can help with the treatment, improving the appearance of the nails, making them smoother and more resistant. In addition, some types of enamels may have products such as vitamin D and clobetasol, which help in the reconstruction of the nail.

However, it is important to consult your doctor before applying nail polish to nails affected by psoriasis, as not all nail polishes are beneficial.

2. ointments

In milder cases of nail psoriasis, some types of ointments that contain substances such as vitamin A, vitamin D, corticosteroids and immunosuppressants may be indicated. These ointments should be indicated by the dermatologist and act by reducing inflammation and helping to restore the shape of the nail.

In some cases, when the nail lesions are larger and affect other areas of the body, such as the palms of the hands, these ointments are used in conjunction with some types of medication.

3. Medicines

When psoriasis affects other areas of the body or when local treatment with nail polishes or ointments does not bring results, medications such as methotrexate, tacrolimus, cyclosporine, retinoids and corticosteroids are usually indicated. In general, these drugs decrease the action of the body’s defense cells that are attacking the body itself, relieving symptoms.

In some cases, new drugs, called biological drugs, which act specifically on the cells that cause the disease, may also be indicated. Some of these medications are infliximab, etarnecept and adalimumab, known as Humira. See more about the indications of the drug Humira.

In more advanced cases of nail psoriasis, the doctor may recommend corticosteroid injections, which are given after local anesthesia. In addition, the person with psoriasis should follow up with a rheumatologist to indicate the daily dose and duration of drug treatment.

4. Natural treatment

Some care can be performed at home to help treat nail psoriasis, such as keeping nails short and clean. For nail cleaning, it is necessary to use neutral and antibacterial soaps, in addition to avoiding the use of hard sponges or brushes with thick bristles, as this can cause bleeding in the injured nails.

It is even recommended to use clippers instead of scissors, reducing the risk of hurting your nails more. In addition, it is necessary to keep the nails hydrated with suitable products and recommended by the doctor, as this prevents nails with psoriasis from becoming ingrown. Learn other ways to treat psoriasis naturally:

5. Food

To control the symptoms of nail psoriasis, one should avoid foods that increase inflammation, such as red meats, sausages and canned foods such as sausage, sausage and bacon, and foods rich in peppers and artificial preservatives.

In addition, it is important to increase your intake of fruits, vegetables and products rich in omega 3, such as flaxseed, salmon, tuna, walnuts and chestnuts. See more about other foods that help treat psoriasis.

6. Alternative treatment

An alternative treatment for psoriasis is to bathe in aquariums with the bottler fish, also called the doctor fish, which feed on the damaged skin of psoriasis, which stimulates the growth of a new layer of healthy skin.

This treatment is done in specialized clinics that breed this type of fish, and each session lasts about 30 minutes. The frequency and number of sessions depends on the severity of the disease, and can be done daily or once a week.

What to do to not aggravate the wounds

In order not to aggravate the wounds, the use of chemical products on the hands and soaps, detergents, creams or perfumes that are not indicated by the doctor should be avoided. An alternative is to wear thin cotton gloves during manual work, as rubber gloves can irritate the skin more, taking care that the gloves are clean and are only used for a short time.

In case of calluses or corners of nails, you should seek help from a dermatologist or podiatrist to treat them properly and prevent the wounds from getting worse. It is recommended not to use false nails as the chemicals in the glue can further damage and irritate psoriasis nails. In addition, it is important not to remove the cuticles, as this can cause infections and worsen the lesions.