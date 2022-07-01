Cervarix (HPV vaccine): what it is for and how to take it

Cervarix is ​​a vaccine that protects against diseases caused by HPV, which is the Human Papillomavirus, as well as helping to prevent the appearance of precancerous lesions in the genital region of women and children over 9 years of age.

The vaccine should be applied to the arm muscle by a nurse and should only be used after the doctor’s advice.

what is it for

Cervarix is ​​a vaccine that protects girls over 9 years old and women up to 25 years old against some diseases caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), such as cancer of the uterus, vulva or vagina and precancerous lesions of the cervix, which can turn into cancer.

The vaccine protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for most cases of cancer, and should not be used to treat diseases caused by HPV at the time of vaccination. Find out about another vaccine that protects against more types at: Gardasil.

How to take Cervarix

Cervarix is ​​given as an injection into the muscle of the arm by a nurse or doctor at the health post, hospital or clinic. For adolescents over 15 years of age to be fully protected, they must take 3 doses of the vaccine, as follows:

1st dose: on the chosen date;

2nd dose: 1 month after the first dose;

3rd dose: 6 months after the first dose.

If it is necessary to change this vaccination schedule, the second dose must be applied within 2.5 months after the first, and the third dose between 5 and 12 months after the first.

After buying the vaccine, it must be kept in the package and kept in the fridge between 2ºC and 8ºC until you go to the nurse to get the vaccine.

Possible side effects

​Usually, side effects of Cervarix arise at the injection site, such as pain, discomfort, redness and swelling at the injection site,

However, headache, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, itching, hives on the skin, joint pain, fever, sore muscles, muscle tenderness or weakness can also occur. See what you should do in: Vaccine Adverse Reactions.

who shouldn’t take

Cervarix is ​​contraindicated for patients with a serious infection with a temperature above 38°C, and its administration may be postponed until one week after treatment. It should also not be used by women who are breastfeeding.

In addition, patients who are allergic to any of the components of the Cervarix formula cannot take the vaccine.