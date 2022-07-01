Eye allergy: main causes, symptoms and what to do

Eye allergy, or eye allergy, can happen due to use of expired makeup, contact with pet hair or dust, or be due to exposure to cigarette smoke or strong perfume, for example. Thus, when a person is exposed to any of these factors, it is possible to develop typical signs of allergy such as redness, burning sensation and itching in the eyes.

To alleviate allergy symptoms, it may be recommended by the ophthalmologist to avoid exposure to the agent responsible for the allergy and to use antihistamine eye drops. However, if the symptoms do not improve after using the eye drops, it is important that the person consults the ophthalmologist, as it may be a sign of conjunctivitis, which should be treated according to the doctor’s guidance.

Main causes

Eye allergy is more common in people who have respiratory allergy, rhinitis or sinusitis, and can happen as a result of:

Use of makeup that has expired;

Contact with dog or cat hair;

Exposure to pollen, dust or cigarette smoke;

Mold;

Very strong smells, such as perfumes and incense, for example;

Consumption of some foods.

In addition to discomfort in the eyes, it is common for the person to develop other symptoms such as a stuffy nose, runny nose, itchy skin and sneezing, for example.

Eye allergy symptoms

Ocular allergy can lead to the appearance of symptoms that can affect the eyelids and around the eyes, which may include swelling in the eyes, redness, watery and itchy eyes and a burning sensation in the eyes, in addition to being more sensitive to light.

These symptoms are also usually present in the case of conjunctivitis and, therefore, if the symptoms last for more than 1 day and do not improve with home measures or the use of antihistamine eye drops, it is important that the person consults the ophthalmologist so that the most appropriate treatment. Know how to recognize the symptoms of conjunctivitis.

What to do for eye allergies

To treat eye allergy, it is important to start by finding out which agent is causing the allergy, so that contact with the substance can be stopped. After that, the eyes should be washed with plenty of water or saline solution to ensure complete removal of residues.

To reduce symptoms, it is generally recommended to use antiallergic and antihistamine eye drops that should be recommended by the ophthalmologist to relieve symptoms.

When the allergy in the eyes is due to allergic conjunctivitis, the doctor may also indicate the use of corticosteroid medicines, and when there are symptoms of blepharitis, which is an inflammation of the edges of the eyelids, it may be necessary to use an antibiotic ointment to be applied. place.

Some home treatments to relieve allergy symptoms that can be used in addition to your doctor’s recommended treatment include:

1. Cold water compresses

Cold water compresses are a great option to reduce the sensation of stinging, itching and burning in the eyes, and to apply it is enough to wet a clean gauze in cold water and pass it in the eye, always towards the inside of the nose towards the outside. Each compress should only be used once and the process should be repeated for both eyes.

2. Clean with saline

To clean the eyes well using saline, you should add enough saline solution to a small glass of syrup or cup of coffee to dip the eye in the solution. For this, you should take the glass, touch it to the eye so that it is immersed in the liquid, then open the eye and blink a few times. See more home remedies that can be used for eye allergies.