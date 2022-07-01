What is baby bottle caries and how to treat it

Baby bottle caries is an infection that arises in children as a result of frequent consumption of sugary drinks and poor oral hygiene habits, which favors the proliferation of microorganisms and, consequently, the development of caries, which can affect all of the child’s teeth. and cause pain and alteration in speech and mastication.

Although many think that because the child does not have a tooth there is no risk of developing caries, microorganisms can remain in the gum and delay the development of teeth. Therefore, caries prevention begins even before the birth of the first teeth, and it is important that the child is accompanied by a pediatric dentist.

What to do

If it is found that the child is starting to have caries, it is recommended to go to the pediatric dentist so that the appropriate treatment to remove the caries can be started, thus preventing the development of teeth and, consequently, speech being compromised. The dentist may also recommend the use of fluoride toothpaste to promote remineralization of the teeth.

It is also recommended that the child’s oral hygiene habits be improved, being indicated to clean the mouth after each feeding or to give the bottle to the baby using gauze or a cloth diaper soaked in water or a substance indicated by the pediatric dentist, which must be passed on the gum, tongue and roof of the mouth.

In addition, it is recommended not to give juices or sweetened milk to the child, especially at night, and to prevent him from lying down with the bottle, as this is how it is possible to prevent him from falling asleep and not brushing his teeth.

risks for the baby

Bottle caries can pose a risk to the baby, because the presence of cavities and the deterioration of milk teeth can have consequences not only during the baby’s development but also in adult life. So, some of the risks of bottle-feeding cavities for the baby are:

Alteration of the chewing process;

Delayed speech development for age;

Crooked or damaged permanent teeth;

Pain, migraine and chewing problems after the birth of permanent teeth;

Change in breathing.

In addition, caries-related bacteria can also trigger a very large inflammatory process and promote tooth loss, interfere with the development of permanent teeth and, in some cases, reach the bloodstream, which is serious and can represent a risk for tooth decay. child.

why does it happen

Bottle decay occurs mainly due to the lack of correct hygiene of the baby’s mouth after feeding, either through breastfeeding or liquids given in the bottle, such as juices, milk or formulas, for example.

It is common for babies to sleep during feedings or lie down with bottles, causing the rest of the milk to remain in the mouth during sleep and favoring the proliferation of microorganisms, giving rise to cavities and increasing the risk of other oral infections. Understand how cavities form.