Allergic sinusitis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Allergic sinusitis is inflammation of the sinuses that occurs as a result of some type of allergy, such as allergy to mites, dust, pollen, animal hair or certain foods. Thus, when the person comes into contact with any of these irritating agents, they produce secretions that accumulate in the sinuses and result in the appearance of symptoms such as headache, nasal congestion and itchy eyes, for example.

Allergic sinusitis crises can happen frequently and be quite uncomfortable, so it is important for the person to identify the triggering agent of the allergy so that future crises are avoided. In addition, the doctor may indicate the use of antihistamines to relieve symptoms and nasal lavage with saline solution to facilitate the elimination of accumulated secretions.

Allergic sinusitis symptoms

Symptoms of allergic sinusitis usually appear after the person comes into contact with a substance capable of triggering the body’s inflammatory and allergic response, such as pollen, animal hair, dust, smoke, mites or some foods.

The main symptom related to sinusitis is a feeling of heaviness in the face or head, especially when bending down, pain around the eyes or nose and constant headache. Also, other symptoms of allergic sinusitis are:

frequent coryza;

Constant sneezing;

Red, watery eyes;

Itchy eyes;

Difficulty breathing;

Nasal congestion;

Fever;

Lack of appetite;

Tiredness;

Bad breath;

Dizziness.

The diagnosis of allergic sinusitis is made by a general practitioner, allergist or otolaryngologist, who should analyze the person’s face and symptoms. In addition, allergy tests are usually indicated in order to identify the agent responsible for the reaction and, thus, to be able to indicate the most appropriate treatment.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for allergic sinusitis is done with antihistamines that must be indicated by the doctor, and it is also important to avoid the agents responsible for the allergy. The doctor may also indicate the use of nasal decongestants to facilitate breathing, and saline solution to perform a nasal wash and to drain accumulated secretions, which helps to relieve symptoms.

natural treatment

A great natural treatment for allergic sinusitis is to drink plenty of fluids, so the secretions are more fluid and are eliminated more easily, preventing the proliferation of viruses, fungi or bacteria.

Drinking orange or acerola juice is a good option, because in addition to containing a lot of water, they are good sources of vitamin C that help strengthen the body’s natural defenses. But to make the most of its medicinal properties, drink the juice right after its preparation.

In addition, eucalyptus essential oil can also be used to help unclog your nose