Hepatopulmonary syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Hepatopulmonary syndrome is characterized by a dilatation of the arteries and veins of the lungs that occurs in people with high blood pressure in the hepatic portal vein. Due to the widening of the arteries of the lungs, the heart rate increases causing the blood that is pumped to the body to not have enough oxygen.

The treatment of this syndrome consists of oxygen therapy, reduction in portal vein pressure and, in more severe cases, liver transplantation.

what are the symptoms

Symptoms that can occur in people with this syndrome are shortness of breath when standing or sitting. In addition, most people with hepatopulmonary syndrome also have symptoms of chronic liver disease, which can vary depending on the underlying problem.

What causes hepatopulmonary syndrome

Under normal conditions, endothelin 1 produced by the liver has the function of regulating pulmonary vascular tone and when it binds to receptors located in vascular smooth muscle tissue, endothelin 1 produces vasoconstriction. However, when it binds to receptors located on the pulmonary vascular endothelium, it produces vasodilation due to the synthesis of nitric oxide. Thus, endothelin 1 balances its vasoconstrictor and vasodilator effect and helps to maintain pulmonary ventilation within normal parameters.

However, when liver damage occurs, endothelin reaches the pulmonary circulation and preferentially interacts with the pulmonary vascular endothelium, promoting pulmonary vasodilation. In addition, in cirrhosis, there is an increase in the levels of tumor necrosis factor alpha, which contributes to the accumulation of macrophages in the lumen of pulmonary vessels that stimulate the production of nitric oxide, also triggering pulmonary vasodilation, making it difficult to oxygenate all the blood pumped. to the lung.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis consists of a medical evaluation and tests such as echocardiography with contrast, nuclear scintigraphy of the lung, pulmonary function tests.

In addition, the doctor may also measure the amount of oxygen in the blood through oximetry. See what oximetry is and how it is measured.

What does the treatment consist of?

The main treatment for hepatopulmonary syndrome is the administration of supplemental oxygen to relieve shortness of breath, however over time the need for supplemental oxygen may increase.

Currently, no pharmacological intervention has been shown to significantly alter and improve arterial oxygenation. Thus, liver transplantation is the only effective therapeutic option for solving this problem.