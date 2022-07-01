Oat milk: main benefits and how to make it at home

Oat milk is a plant-based drink without lactose, soy and nuts, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and people who suffer from lactose intolerance or are allergic to soy or certain nuts.

Although oats are gluten-free, they can be processed in industries that contain gluten-containing grains and become contaminated. Therefore, it is important to check the nutrition label of the product, which should indicate that it is gluten-free or contains no traces. In these cases, it can be used by people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Oat milk can be used for breakfast, snacks and in the preparation of smoothies, cakes or sweets, for example, and can be purchased at the supermarket, in health food stores or prepared at home in an easy and economical way.

The main benefits of oat milk are:

Relieves constipation and facilitates digestion as it is rich in fiber;

as it is rich in fiber; Helps in diabetes control as it provides slowly absorbed carbohydrates, which allows you to regulate blood sugar;

as it provides slowly absorbed carbohydrates, which allows you to regulate blood sugar; Promotes weight loss as it is rich in fibers that help increase the feeling of satiety and provides few calories, provided that it is included in a healthy low-calorie diet;

as it is rich in fibers that help increase the feeling of satiety and provides few calories, provided that it is included in a healthy low-calorie diet; Helps to lower cholesterolbecause it is rich in a type of fiber called beta-glucan, which lowers blood cholesterol levels and lowers the risk of serious heart conditions such as heart attack or stroke.

In addition, oat milk also helps to relax the body, as it contains phytomelatonin, which promotes a good night’s sleep, being a food especially suitable for those who suffer from insomnia.

How to make oat milk at home

Oat milk can be made at home in a simple way, requiring only 2 cups of rolled oats and 3 cups of water.

Preparation mode:

Put the oatmeal in the water and let it soak for 1 hour. After that time, put everything in the blender and beat well. Then strain and consume immediately or place in the fridge for up to 3 days. To make the drink more pleasant, a few drops of vanilla can be added.

Nutritional information

The following table indicates the nutritional composition of 100 g of oat milk:

components Amount in 100 g of oat milk Energy 43 calories proteins 0.3 g fats 1.3 g carbohydrates 7.0 g fibers 1.4 g

It is important for the person to know that, in order to obtain all the benefits indicated above, oat milk must be part of a balanced and healthy diet. In addition, the milk you buy at the supermarket is usually enriched with calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients.

In addition to replacing cow’s milk with oat milk, it is possible to adopt other dietary changes to avoid diabetes and hypertension. See other exchanges you can make in this video with nutritionist Tatiana Zanin: