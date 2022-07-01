What to do to reduce leg swelling in pregnancy

The legs and feet become swollen in pregnancy, due to an increase in the amount of fluid and blood in the body and due to the pressure of the uterus on the lymph vessels in the pelvic area. Normally, the legs and feet start to become more swollen from the 5th month onwards, and may worsen towards the end of pregnancy.

However, after delivery, the legs may continue to be swollen, which is more common if the delivery is performed by cesarean section.

Some tips that can relieve swelling in the legs are:

1. Drink plenty of water

Fluid intake helps improve kidney function, facilitating the elimination of water through urine and thus reducing fluid retention.

2. Wear compression stockings

Compression stockings are a great option to reduce the feeling of heavy, tired and swollen legs because they work by compressing blood vessels.

3. Take a walk

Taking a light walk in the early morning or late afternoon when the sun is at its weakest helps to relieve swelling in the legs because the microcirculation in the legs is activated. During the walk, you should wear comfortable shoes and clothing.

4. Elevate your legs

Whenever the pregnant woman is lying down, she should place her legs on a high pillow, to facilitate the return of blood to the heart. With this measure, it is possible to feel immediate relief, and reduce swelling throughout the day.

5. Drink a draining juice

Drinking passion fruit and mint juice or pineapple juice with lemongrass is a way to help eliminate fluid retention.

To prepare the passion fruit juice with mint, just beat the pulp of 1 passion fruit with 3 mint leaves and 1/2 glass of water in a blender, filter and drink immediately afterwards. To prepare pineapple juice with lemongrass, blend 3 pineapple slices with 1 chopped lemongrass leaf in a blender, filter and drink.

6. Wash the legs with salt and orange leaves

Washing your legs with this mixture also helps to reduce swelling. To prepare, just put 20 orange leaves in 2 liters of water to boil, add cold water until the solution is lukewarm, add half a cup of coarse salt and wash your legs with the mixture.

If, in addition to swollen legs and feet, the pregnant woman experiences severe headache, nausea and blurred or blurry vision, she should inform the obstetrician, because these symptoms can indicate high blood pressure, which can be dangerous for the mother and baby. Another symptom that should also be reported to the doctor is sudden swelling of the hands or feet.

Why do legs swell after giving birth?

Swollen legs after childbirth is normal and this is due to the leakage of fluid from the blood vessels to the most superficial layer of the skin. This swelling lasts from 7 to 10 days and can be alleviated if the woman walks more, drinks a lot of water or takes some diuretic juice, for example.