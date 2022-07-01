Chronic cystitis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Chronic cystitis, also known as interstitial cystitis, corresponds to infection and inflammation of the bladder by bacteria, most often Escherichia colicausing bladder pain, burning sensation when urinating and frequent urge to urinate, despite being in small amounts.

The symptoms of chronic cystitis usually appear at least 4 times a year and last longer than the symptoms of acute cystitis, so the treatment must be longer and involves the use of antibiotics, medication to relieve symptoms, lifestyle changes and bladder training.

Symptoms of Chronic Cystitis

Chronic cystitis symptoms appear at least 4 times a year and are longer lasting compared to acute cystitis, the main ones being:

Bladder pain, especially when it is full;

Frequent urge to urinate, despite the urine being passed in small amounts;

Burning sensation when urinating;

cloudy or bloody urine;

Low fever in some cases;

Increased sensitivity of the genital region;

Pain during intercourse;

Pain during ejaculation in men and during menstruation in women.

It is important for the person to look for the urologist or gynecologist if they present the signs and symptoms of chronic cystitis, because this way it is possible for the doctor to make the diagnosis and indicate the appropriate treatment.

In addition to evaluating the signs and symptoms, the doctor recommends performing some tests to confirm chronic cystitis, such as type 1 urinalysis, EAS, urine culture and imaging tests, such as ultrasound of the pelvic region and cystoscopy, which It is a test to evaluate the urinary tract.

Possible complications

Complications of chronic cystitis are related to lack of treatment or incomplete treatment, because in these cases the bacteria responsible for cystitis continue to multiply and are more likely to reach the kidneys, which can result in kidney failure.

In addition, if the kidneys are compromised, there is also a greater chance of the bacteria reaching the bloodstream, resulting in sepsis, which corresponds to a serious health situation, since the bacteria in the bloodstream can reach other organs and cause changes in operation, representing a risk to life. Understand what sepsis is and how to identify it.

how is the treatment

Chronic cystitis has no cure, so treatment is aimed at relieving symptoms and preventing complications. Thus, it is recommended that the treatment be done according to the doctor’s instructions, and it should be continued even if there are no more symptoms, unless the interruption is guided by the doctor, as this way it is possible to reduce the risk of complications.

It is important that the microorganism responsible for cystitis is identified, so that it is possible to indicate the most appropriate antibiotic for its elimination. In addition, remedies that help reduce bladder inflammation and thus relieve the symptoms of cystitis, such as antispasmodics and analgesics, are indicated.

In addition, as in chronic cystitis, the person has an excessive urge to urinate, the doctor may recommend carrying out treatments to reduce the urge to urinate and relax the bladder and change some habits, such as reducing stress, improving eating habits and intake. of water during the day and increased frequency of physical activity, as these factors can interfere with the intensity of symptoms.

