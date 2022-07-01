Electrophysiological study: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

The electrophysiological study is a procedure that aims to identify and record the electrical activity of the heart in order to verify changes in heart rhythm. Thus, this study is most often indicated by the cardiologist when the person presents signs and symptoms of changes in the heart that may be related to its response to electrical stimuli.

The electrophysiological study is a simple procedure and lasts around 1 hour, however it is performed in the operating room and requires the person to be under general anesthesia, since it consists of the introduction of catheters through the vein located in the groin region and which has direct access to the heart, allowing the study to be carried out.

what is it for

The electrophysiological study is usually indicated by the cardiologist in order to verify if the cause of the signs and symptoms presented by the person is related to variations in the electrical stimuli that reach the heart and/or how this organ responds to electrical impulses. Therefore, this procedure can be indicated for:

Investigate the cause of fainting, dizziness and rapid heartbeat;

Investigate the change in heartbeat rhythms, also known as arrhythmia;

Investigate Brugada Syndrome;

Help in the diagnosis of atrioventricular block;

Check the functioning of the implantable defibrillator, which is a device similar to a pacemaker.

Thus, based on the results obtained through the electrophysiological study, the cardiologist can indicate the performance of other tests or the beginning of a treatment more directed to the solution of the cardiac alteration.

How is done

To do the electrophysiological study, it is recommended that the person fasts for at least 6 hours, in addition to routine blood tests and electrocardiogram. Before the procedure, hair removal is also performed in the region where the catheter will be introduced, that is, the femoral region, which corresponds to the groin region. The procedure lasts around 45 minutes to 1 hour and is performed in the operating room, since it is necessary to make an incision for placement of the catheter to carry out the electrophysiological study.

As the procedure can cause pain and discomfort, it is usually done under local and general anesthesia. The electrophysiological study is done from the introduction of some catheters through the femoral vein, which is the vein located in the groin, which are positioned, with the aid of a microcamera, in places in the heart that are related to the electrical impulses that arrive in the organ.

From the moment that the catheters are in the appropriate places to perform the exam, electrical impulses are generated that are recorded by the equipment to which the catheters are coupled. Thus, the doctor can assess the functioning of the heart and check for changes.

What is the electrophysiological study with ablation?

The electrophysiological study with ablation corresponds to the procedure in which, at the same time as the study is performed, the treatment for the alteration is carried out, which consists of ablation. Ablation corresponds to the process that aims to destroy or remove an electrical signaling pathway that is defective and that is related to the cardiac alteration.

Thus, ablation is performed immediately after the electrophysiological study and consists of the introduction of a catheter, through the same entry route into the body of the catheters used during the study, which reaches the heart. The tip of this catheter is made of metal and when it comes into contact with cardiac tissue, it is heated and promotes small burns at the site that are capable of removing the electrical signaling pathway.

After performing the ablation, a new electrophysiological study is normally performed with the objective of verifying whether during the ablation there was an alteration in any other cardiac electrical signaling pathway.