What is macadamia oil for and how to use it

Macadamia oil is the oil that can be extracted from macadamia nuts and has palmitoleic acid in its composition, also known as omega-7. This non-essential fatty acid can be found in the natural sebum secretion of the skin, especially in babies, children and adolescents, and its replacement is necessary through food with advancing age.

Macadamia nut is a very tasty type of nut, rich in monounsaturated fats with high fiber and vitamin B1 content, which when consumed in moderation helps to lower cholesterol levels in the body. This is a very nutritious and caloric fruit, as 1 cup of macadamia nuts contains approximately 1,000 calories. In addition, it has antioxidant properties that help fight aging.

What is macadamia oil used for?

Macadamia oil serves to improve the health of the skin, especially in older people, leaving the skin younger and more beautiful. In addition, when consumed in moderation, this oil also helps to reduce cholesterol levels, as it is rich in healthy fats.

To enjoy the benefits of macadamia oil, simply use 1 tablespoon of this oil to drizzle over your salad or soup.

How to use

In addition to being used in food, this oil can also be used to moisturize and protect hair, reduce frizz and prevent split ends. In addition, this oil makes hair shinier and more elastic and makes it easier to detangle.

Macadamia oil is a natural emollient and moisturizer, so it’s great for both increasing hair softness and hydrating dry skin and dehydrated cuticles. In addition, when necessary, it can also be used to protect hair from chemicals, as it is quickly absorbed by the hair and scalp.