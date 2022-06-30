Beard implant: what it is, who can do it and how it is done

Beard implant, also called beard transplant, is a procedure that consists of removing hair from the scalp and placing it in the area of ​​the face, where the beard grows. It is usually indicated for men who have little beard hair due to genetics or an accident, such as a burn on the face.

To carry out the beard implant, it is necessary to consult a dermatologist who will indicate the most appropriate surgical techniques for each case. However, it is known that currently, new beard implant techniques have been developed, ensuring a more natural appearance and causing fewer complications after the procedure.

How is done

Beard implants are performed by a dermatologist, a surgical specialist, in a hospital or clinic. This procedure is done with local anesthesia and consists of removing hair, mainly from the scalp, which are implanted on the face, in the area where the beard is missing and can be performed by two techniques, which are:

Follicular unit extraction: also known as FUE, is the most common type and consists of removing one hair at a time, from the scalp, and implanting one by one in the beard. It is the type indicated to correct small flaws in the beard;

Follicular unit transplant: it can be called FUT and it is a technique that removes a small part where the hair grows from the scalp and then that part is introduced into the beard. This technique allows a large amount of hair to be implanted in the beard.

Regardless of the technique used, in the region where the hairs were removed there are no scars and new hairs grow in this area. In addition, the doctor implants the hairs on the face in a specific way so that they grow in the same direction and look natural. These techniques are very similar to the techniques used in hair transplantation. See more about how hair transplantation is done.

who can do

Any man who has a sparse beard due to genetic factors, who has had a laser, who has scars on his face or who has suffered burns can have a beard implant. It is important to consult a doctor for health conditions to be evaluated, as people who have diabetes, high blood pressure or blood clotting problems must have specific care before and after the procedure.

In addition, the doctor may do a hair implantation test before performing the procedure to see how the person’s body will react.

what to do next

In the first 5 days after the beard implant, it is not recommended to wash the face, as keeping the place dry allows the hair to be healed in the correct position. In addition, it is not advisable to use a razor blade on the face, at least in the first few weeks, as it can cause wounds and bleeding at the site.

The doctor may prescribe antibiotics and anti-inflammatories that must be taken as indicated, as they prevent infection and relieve pain at the implant site. Generally, it is not necessary to remove the stitches, as the body absorbs them.

It is common for the scalp and face areas to be reddened in the first two weeks, so it is not necessary to apply any type of ointment or cream.

Possible complications

Beard implant techniques are increasingly developed and therefore complications in this type of procedure are very rare. However, there can be situations where hair grows irregularly, giving the appearance of flaws or areas of the scalp or face can become swollen, so it is important to return to follow-up appointments with the doctor.

In addition, it is important to seek medical attention quickly if symptoms such as fever or bleeding appear, as these could be signs of infection.