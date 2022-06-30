Ingrown beard treatment – Tua Saúde

The best way to treat ingrown beard hairs is to let it grow naturally, avoiding using a razor or razor. However, if it takes a long time to improve, you can try a light exfoliation on your face, rubbing a spoon of baking soda in a little liquid soap, for example.

Even so, when ingrown hairs do not improve or develop into a more serious situation, a dermatologist should be consulted as it may be necessary to carry out a laser treatment to unclog the hair and produce an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effect, which prevents the beard ingrown again when it grows.

How to prevent the beard from ingrown

To prevent beard hairs from becoming ingrown again, some important and simple care includes:

Wash your beard with warm soapy water before shaving; Do not stretch the skin during scraping; Use a new, well-sharpened blade; Shaving in the direction of beard growth; Make short movements; Avoid passing the blade twice in the same place; Use the hair clipper to ‘shave’ the face, leaving the hair very short.

In cases where the beard often becomes ingrown, it may be necessary to consult a dermatologist to start treatment with exfoliating creams or corticosteroid and antibiotic-based remedies to fight infection and inflammation caused by hair growth.

Check out some homemade exfoliators that help prevent ingrown hairs.