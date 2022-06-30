How to Avoid a Sore Beard

Beard folliculitis or pseudofolliculitis is a problem that arises in most cases after shaving the beard, and is a small inflammation of the hair follicles. This inflammation usually appears on the face or neck and causes some unpleasant symptoms such as redness, itching and small red bumps on the face, which can become infected and cause abscesses with pus.

In most cases, folliculitis of the beard ends up disappearing with time and with some basic care, which include regularly washing the affected area with cold water or applying a soothing shaving cream, for example. However, in some cases, blisters with pus may appear, and in these cases it is necessary to carry out a treatment indicated by a dermatologist.

How to know if it is Beard Folliculitis

Beard folliculitis usually appears after shaving and in regions such as the neck or face and causes symptoms such as:

Redness in the beard region;

Intense itching and tenderness of the skin;

Small ‘bubbles’ on the face, red and inflamed, resembling acne.

In addition, in the most serious cases, small infected red balls with pus can also appear, causing pain and discomfort.

Folliculitis barbae is usually caused by ingrown hairs and therefore usually appears after shaving, but it can also be caused by the presence of Staphylococcus Aureus or other bacteria or fungi on the skin.

How is the treatment done?

In most cases, folliculitis barbae ends up healing with the passage of days, but when the symptoms remain for several days or when the red balls become infected and cause pain, it is necessary to seek a dermatologist.

The treatment indicated by the doctor depends on the intensity of the symptoms and may include the use of antiseptic soap or corticosteroid or antibiotic ointments. It is usually recommended to wash your face with soap twice a day, then apply the ointment indicated by your doctor.

In addition, laser hair removal can also be a good treatment option for those who suffer from folliculitis of the beard regularly, since the laser used in hair removal emits a wavelength that damages the hair, thus decreasing the appearance of inflammation and hair. ingrown

How to prevent its appearance

To prevent the appearance of folliculitis of the beard there are some tips that can make all the difference, such as:

Shaving only once a week;

Use a new razor each time you shave;

Always trim your beard in the direction of hair growth.

Avoid passing the blade in the same place twice;

Apply a moisturizing cream after shaving;

In case of inflammation, avoid bursting the blister that forms, it is not advisable to try to pull the hair out.

In addition, exfoliation can also help prevent ingrown hairs, see how to do it in Home remedy for ingrown hairs.

Pseudofolliculitis can also appear in women, especially in regions with stronger and thicker hair where razor hair was performed, such as the groin and armpits.