Hand sweat: main causes, how to avoid it and 5 treatment options

Excessive sweating in the hands, also called palmar hyperhidrosis, happens due to the hyperfunction of the sweat glands, which results in increased sweating in this region. This situation is more common in women and usually starts in adolescence, but then stops, however in some cases it can remain for life.

There are some ways to disguise sweat above normal, with the use of aluminum salts, talc or handkerchiefs, but the definitive and most effective treatments must be indicated by the dermatologist or plastic surgeon, with some options being the application of botox, use of the medicine oxybutynin or sympathectomy surgery.

Main causes of sweaty hands

Excessive sweating of the hands is mainly caused by genetics, and can manifest in some families according to the situation to which the person is exposed. Excessive sweating of the hands can happen in situations of stress, tension or nervousness, such as in a job interview or due to a test, in situations of anxiety, fear or even due to the heat.

How should the treatment be?

Hyperhidrosis, which also appears in other parts of the body, such as the feet or armpits, is very uncomfortable and should be treated as soon as possible to avoid embarrassment or social isolation. Therefore, the main treatments are:

1. Antiperspirant products

The use of talc or handkerchiefs helps to disguise and improve the grip of the hands, but a good alternative is the use of antiperspirant deodorants, which are antiperspirants based on aluminum salts, which reduce or inhibit the output of sweat from the glands during the day. such as Perspirex, Rexona Clinical, Nivea Dry Impact and DAP, for example.

It’s important not to try to wear gloves or cover your hands to mask the moisture, because the rise in temperature causes the sweating to increase even more.

2. Iontophoresis

It is a technique for applying ionized agents to the skin, using an electric current to facilitate the absorption of these substances into the skin. These ions, when absorbed, gradually decrease perspiration at the skin site where they were applied. The treatment must be done daily, for about 10 to 15 minutes, and, later, it is changed to biweekly or monthly sessions.

It is also possible to perform iontophoresis at home, however it is recommended to perform it under the guidance of a professional, as it can cause irritation, dryness and blistering of the fur. Therefore, it is important to go to a specialized clinic for a complete evaluation.

Iontophoresis is not a definitive treatment, so it must be done regularly to generate results.

3. Botulinum toxin

This substance, also called botox, can be applied to the skin to block the production of sweat by the sweat glands there. Treatment with botulinum toxin, however, has a temporary effect and must be done with a certain frequency, which can be quite uncomfortable for the person. Understand what botox is and what it is for.

4. Medicines

The use of medications that have an effect on reducing sweat, such as Glycopyrrolate and Oxybutynin, which are anticholinergic, can be taken daily, according to medical advice.

Despite having good results, anticholinergic drugs can cause some side effects, such as dry mouth, difficulty urinating, or dizziness.

5. Surgery

Surgery done to control excessive sweating of the hands is known as a sympathectomy, in which the nerves that stimulate the sweat glands are cut so that they stop producing excess moisture. Understand better how surgery to stop sweating works.

Despite guaranteeing good results, sympathectomy can have as a side effect a compensatory hyperhidrosis, that is, a place in the body where there was no excessive production of sweat, starts to have it. In addition, it can also have the opposite effect, in which the hands are very dry, requiring the application of moisturizing creams. Thus, surgery is indicated for cases in which hyperhidrosis could not be resolved with other forms of treatment.

How to prevent sweaty hands

Sweating in the hands, in a light to moderate amount, is a normal reaction of the body, especially in situations of heat or stress. To avoid this type of nuisance in unwanted situations, such as meetings or meetings, it is recommended to wash your hands with soap and water frequently and carry tissues or antibacterial gel to leave your hands clean and dry.

Avoiding excessive stress, with alternative therapies such as yoga, aromatherapy or acupuncture can help reduce sweating at these times. In addition, there are natural homemade recipes that can help reduce sweating, such as sage tea. Check out a sage tea recipe.