Asbestos: what it is, how it affects health and how to protect yourself

Asbestos, also known as asbestos, is a group of minerals that is formed by microscopic fibers that were widely used in various building materials, especially in roofs, floors and insulating houses.

However, in recent years it has been discovered that these fibers can easily be released into the air as materials wear out, causing them to be sucked up in the breath. When these fibers reach the lung, they cause small injuries that increase the risk of serious respiratory illness over time.

Thus, materials made from asbestos have been excluded from construction, being present only in old buildings that have not yet been refurbished. According to the law, these materials must be completely replaced, especially in public places such as schools and hospitals, for example.

Diseases caused by asbestos

As a material composed of microscopic fibers, asbestos can be breathed into the lungs, where it accumulates and causes progressive inflammation of the lung tissues. When this happens, there is an increased risk of lung cell changes, which can lead to some lung diseases.

Some of the most common illnesses in people exposed to asbestos include:

1. Asbestosis

It is a disease caused only by the aspiration of asbestos into the lung and occurs due to the formation of scars in the lung tissue, which leads to a marked reduction in the elasticity of the lung, making it difficult to expand and breathe.

This is usually a common ailment in people who have worked with this type of material and can take several years to appear.

2. Lung cancer

Lung cancer can appear due to progressive changes in lung cells as well as chronic lung inflammation.

While it is more common to develop in people who also have other risk factors, such as smoking and not having a healthy diet, it can develop in apparently healthy people just from prolonged exposure to asbestos.

Check out 10 symptoms that help identify lung cancer.

3. Mesothelioma

This is a very aggressive type of cancer that develops in the mesothelium, a thin membrane that lines the lung and other vital organs in the abdominal and chest cavity. Chronic exposure to asbestos appears to be one of the only confirmed causes of this cancer.

Learn how to identify the symptoms of mesothelioma and see how the treatment is done.

Possible symptoms of exposure

The most common symptoms in people with long-term exposure to asbestos, or asbestos, usually include:

Persistent dry cough;

Hoarseness;

Constant pain in the chest;

Difficulty breathing;

Feeling of constant tiredness.

These symptoms can vary depending on how asbestos fibers affect the lung and usually take up to 20 or 30 years to develop after exposure to the material.

For this reason, people who have worked with this type of material in the past should consult a pulmonologist and evaluate the health of their lungs, evaluating the need to start some treatment, to prevent the emergence or worsening of any disease.

Who is at greatest risk of exposure?

Exposure to asbestos occurs mainly through the inhalation of microfibers. Thus, the people most at risk of exposure are usually those who work, or have worked, with this type of material, as is the case with some carpenters, painters, electricians, bricklayers or plumbers.

However, it is also common that friends and family members of these workers may also experience complications from exposure to asbestos, as the fibers can be transported in clothing to the home, for example.

In addition, people living or working in places with materials made of asbestos also present a serious risk of exposure, especially if those materials are worn out. Some of the materials that most often contain asbestos in their composition include fiber cement tiles, pipes and thermal insulation.

How to protect yourself from asbestos exposure

The best way to protect yourself from exposure to asbestos is to avoid having contact with materials made of asbestos. Thus, the ideal is that all buildings with this type of material are remodeled for its replacement.

However, other protective measures include:

Use protective mask in places with asbestos especially in old and dilapidated buildings;

especially in old and dilapidated buildings; Removing clothes used in asbestos areas before going out into the street;

before going out into the street; Regular maintenance of asbestos-containing materials that have not been replaced.

In addition, and since complications from asbestos exposure can take time to develop, people who are at high risk of exposure to asbestos should have regular medical examinations to assess lung health.