Wilms tumor: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Wilms tumor, also called nephroblastoma, is a rare type of cancer that affects children between 2 and 5 years old, being more frequent at 3 years old. This type of tumor is characterized by the involvement of one or both kidneys and can be perceived by the appearance of a hard mass in the abdomen.

This type of tumor usually develops without symptoms, being diagnosed when it is already in more advanced stages. Despite being diagnosed when it is already very large, there is treatment and the survival rate varies according to the stage at which the tumor was identified, with a chance of cure.

main symptoms

Wilms’ tumor can develop without the manifestation of symptoms, however, it is common to see a palpable mass that does not generate pain in the child’s abdomen, and it is important that parents take the child to the pediatrician so that they are performed. diagnostic exams.

Other symptoms that can happen due to this condition are:

loss of appetite;

Abdominal swelling;

Fever;

Nausea or vomiting;

Presence of blood in the urine;

Increase in blood pressure;

Change in respiratory rate.

Wilms’ tumor most often affects one of the kidneys, however, both kidneys may also be compromised or even other organs of the child may be compromised, aggravating the clinical picture and leading to more serious symptoms, such as eye bleeding, alteration of the consciousness and difficulty breathing.

Possible causes

The causes of Wilms tumor are not well defined, it is not known for sure whether there are hereditary influences and whether environmental factors such as maternal exposure to chemicals during pregnancy cause this type of tumor. However, some types of syndromes are related to the occurrence of Wilms tumor such as Fraser syndrome, Perlman syndrome, Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome and Li-Fraumeni syndrome.

Some of these syndromes are linked to genetic alterations and mutations and have a specific gene, called WT1 and WT2, and this can lead to the emergence of Wilms’ tumor.

In addition, children who were born with a congenital problem are at greater risk of having this type of tumor, such as children with cryptorchidism, which is when the testicle does not descend. Learn more about the treatment for cryptorchidism.

How the diagnosis is made

The initial diagnosis is made through palpation of the abdomen, in order to verify the abdominal mass, in addition to evaluating the symptoms presented by the child. Usually the pediatrician requests imaging tests, such as ultrasound, ultrasound, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging, to check for the presence of the tumor.

Although it can develop quickly and silently, the tumor is usually identified before other organs are involved.

treatment options

Wills’ tumor is curable through appropriate treatment, which consists of removing the compromised kidney, followed by complementary treatment, which is done with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. During surgery, the doctor must examine the other organs in order to identify any other changes and check for metastases, which is when the tumor spreads to other parts of the body.

In the case of involvement of both kidneys, chemotherapy is performed before surgery so that there is a greater chance that at least one of the kidneys will work properly, without there being as much compromise. See more about what chemotherapy is and how it is done.