Myelofibrosis: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Myelofibrosis is a rare type of disease that happens due to mutations that lead to changes in the bone marrow, which results in disorder in the cell proliferation and signaling process. As a consequence of the mutation, there is increased production of abnormal cells which leads to scarring in the bone marrow over time.

Due to the proliferation of abnormal cells, myelofibrosis is part of a group of hematological changes known as myeloproliferative neoplasia. This disease has a slow evolution and, therefore, the signs and symptoms only appear in the most advanced stages of the disease, however it is important that the treatment is started as soon as the diagnosis is made to avoid the progression of the disease and evolution to leukemia, for example. example.

Treatment of myelofibrosis depends on the person’s age and degree of myelofibrosis, and may require a bone marrow transplant to cure the person, or use of drugs that help relieve symptoms and prevent disease progression.

Symptoms of Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis is a slowly evolving disease and, therefore, does not lead to the appearance of signs and symptoms in the early stages of the disease. Symptoms usually appear when the disease is more advanced, and there may be:

Anemia;

Excessive tiredness and weakness;

Shortness of breathe;

Pale skin;

Abdominal discomfort;

Fever;

night sweat;

Frequent infections;

Loss of weight and appetite;

Enlarged liver and spleen;

Pain in bones and joints.

As this disease evolves slowly and does not have characteristic symptoms, the diagnosis is often made when the person goes to the doctor with the aim of investigating why they often feel tired and, based on the tests carried out, it is possible to confirm the diagnosis.

It is important that the diagnosis and treatment are initiated in the early stages of the disease to avoid the evolution of the disease and the development of complications, such as the evolution to acute leukemia and organ failure.

why does it happen

Myelofibrosis occurs as a consequence of mutations that occur in DNA and that lead to changes in the process of cell growth, proliferation and death. These mutations are acquired, that is, they are not genetically inherited and, therefore, the child of a person who has myelofibrosis will not necessarily have the disease. According to its origin, myelofibrosis can be classified into:

primary myelofibrosis which has no specific cause;

which has no specific cause; secondary myelofibrosiswhich is a result of the evolution of other diseases such as metastatic cancer and essential thrombocythemia.

Approximately 50% of myelofibrosis cases are positive for a mutation in the Janus Kinase (JAK 2) gene, which receives the name JAK2 V617F, in which, due to the mutation in this gene, there is an alteration in the cell signaling process, resulting in the characteristic laboratory findings of the disease. In addition, it was found that people with myelofibrosis also had a mutation in the MPL gene, which is also related to an alteration in the cell proliferation process.

Diagnosis of myelofibrosis

The diagnosis of myelofibrosis is made by the hematologist or oncologist through the evaluation of the signs and symptoms presented by the person and the results of the tests requested, mainly blood count and molecular tests to identify mutations related to the disease.

During symptom assessment and physical examination, the doctor may also observe palpable splenomegaly, which corresponds to an enlargement of the spleen, which is the organ responsible for the destruction and production of blood cells, as well as the bone marrow. However, as in myelofibrosis the bone marrow is damaged, overload of the spleen ends up, leading to its enlargement.

The blood count of a person with myelofibrosis has some changes that justify the symptoms presented by the person and indicate problems in the bone marrow, such as an increase in the number of leukocytes and platelets, the presence of giant platelets, a decrease in the number of red blood cells, an increase in the number of erythroblasts, which are immature red blood cells, and the presence of dacrocytes, which are drop-shaped red blood cells that normally appear circulating in the blood when there are changes in the marrow. Learn more about dacrocytes.

In addition to the blood count, a myelogram and molecular tests are performed to confirm the diagnosis. The myelogram aims to identify signs that indicate that the bone marrow is compromised, and in these cases there are signs indicative of fibrosis, hypercellularity, a greater amount of mature cells in the bone marrow and an increase in the number of megakaryocytes, which are the precursor cells of platelets. The myelogram is an invasive test and to be performed it is necessary to apply a local anesthesia, as a thick needle capable of reaching the inner part of the bone and collecting material from the bone marrow is used. Understand how the myelogram is done.

Molecular diagnosis is done to confirm the disease by identifying the JAK2 V617F and MPL mutations, which are indicative of myelofibrosis.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of myelofibrosis can vary according to the severity of the disease and the age of the person, and in some cases the use of JAK inhibitor drugs may be recommended, preventing the progression of the disease and relieving symptoms.

In cases of intermediate and high risk, bone marrow transplantation is recommended in order to promote the correct activity of the marrow and, thus, it is possible to promote improvement. Despite being a type of treatment that is capable of promoting the cure of myelofibrosis, bone marrow transplantation is quite aggressive and is associated with several complications. See more about bone marrow transplantation and complications.