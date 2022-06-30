Jet Lag: What It Is, Main Symptoms and How to Avoid it

Jet lag is a situation that occurs when there is a deregulation between biological and environmental rhythms, often perceived after a trip to a place that has a different time zone than usual. This makes the body need time to adapt and there is damage to the person’s sleep and rest.

In case jet lag is due to travel, symptoms appear in the first 2 days of travel and are characterized by tiredness, sleep problems, lack of memory and concentration. However, these symptoms can also appear in mothers of newborn babies, when the child is sick and does not sleep all night, and also in students who spend the night awake studying at dawn, as this causes a dysregulation between the rhythms of the person and the environment.

main symptoms

Each person responds differently to changes in cycles and, therefore, some symptoms may be more or less intense or may be present in some and absent in others. In general, some of the main symptoms caused by jet lag include:

Excessive tiredness;

Sleep problems;

Difficulty concentrating;

Slight memory leaks;

Headache;

Nausea and vomiting;

gastrointestinal problems;

Decreased alertness;

Body ache;

Mood variation.

The Jet Lag phenomenon happens because there is a change in the body’s 24-hour cycle due to sudden changes, being most often noticed when going from one place to another at a different time. What happens is that although the schedule is different, the body assumes that it is at home, working with the usual schedule. These changes alter the hours one is awake or asleep, resulting in alterations in the metabolism of the whole body and leading to the onset of the typical symptoms of Jet Lag.

How to avoid jet lag

As jet lag is more common when traveling, there are ways to prevent or prevent symptoms from being too present. For this, it is recommended:

Set the clock to local time, so that the mind can get used to the new expected schedule; Get enough sleep and rest on the first day, especially on the first night after arrival. Taking 1 melatonin tablet before going to bed can be a great help, as this hormone has the function of regulating the circadian cycle and is produced during the night with the aim of stimulating sleep; Avoid sleeping soundly during the flightgiving preference to naps, as it is possible to have sleep at bedtime; Avoid taking sleeping pills, as they can further disrupt the cycle. In this case, the most recommended is to drink teas that promote the feeling of relaxation; Respect the time of the destination country, following meal times and going to bed and waking up, as this forces the body to adapt more quickly to the new cycle; Sunbathing and walking outdoors, because sunbathing stimulates the production of vitamin D and helps the body to better adapt to the new established schedule.

In addition, as a way to combat jet lag, it is recommended to have a good night’s sleep, which is difficult in this situation since the body is used to a completely different schedule. Check out the video below for some tips to get a good night’s sleep: