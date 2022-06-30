Fragile X syndrome: what it is, features and treatment

Fragile X syndrome is a genetic disease that occurs due to a mutation on the X chromosome, leading to the occurrence of multiple repeats of the CGG sequence.

Because they only have one X chromosome, boys are more affected by this syndrome, showing characteristic signs such as an elongated face, large ears, in addition to behavioral traits similar to those of autism. This mutation can also happen in girls, however the signs and symptoms are much milder, because as they have two X chromosomes, the normal chromosome compensates for the defect of the other.

The diagnosis of fragile X syndrome is difficult, as most symptoms are non-specific, but if there is a family history, it is important to carry out genetic counseling to verify the chances of the syndrome occurring. Understand what genetic counseling is and how it is done.

Main features of the syndrome

Fragile X syndrome is characterized by behavioral disorders and intellectual impairment, especially in boys, and there may be difficulties in learning and speaking. In addition, there are still physical characteristics, which include:

Elongated face;

Large, protruding ears;

protruding chin;

Low muscle tone;

Flat feet;

High roof of mouth;

Single palmar crease;

Strabismus or myopia;

Scoliosis.

Most of the characteristics related to the syndrome are only noticed from adolescence onwards. In boys, enlarged testes are still common, while women may have fertility problems and ovarian failure.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of fragile X syndrome can be made by molecular and chromosomal tests to identify the mutation, the amount of CGG sequences and the characteristics of the chromosome. These tests are usually done with a sample of blood, saliva, hair or even amniotic fluid, if parents want to confirm the presence of the syndrome during pregnancy.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for fragile X syndrome is primarily through behavioral therapy, physical therapy and, if necessary, surgery to correct the physical changes.

People with a family history of fragile X syndrome should seek genetic counseling to find out how likely they are to have children with the condition. Men have the XY karyotype, and if they are affected they can transmit the syndrome only to their daughters, never to their sons, since the gene received by boys is the Y, and this one does not present any changes related to the disease.