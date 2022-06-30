4 hair loss treatments

In case of excessive hair loss, what you should do is go to a dermatologist to identify the cause and understand the best form of treatment, which can range from an adapted diet to the use of specific products for hair loss. .

Hair loss is a natural process, but it is considered excessive when there is more than 100 hairs per day, which can be evidenced by intense hair loss when washing the hair, combing or noticing a huge amount of hair in the hair. pillow upon waking. Hair loss can happen due to several factors, the most frequent being hormonal changes, stress and anemia, for example. See what are the top 10 causes of hair loss.

Treatment for hair loss depends on its cause and should be done according to your dermatologist’s guidance, but the most commonly used treatment options include:

1. Adapted food

Increasing the consumption of foods rich in iron, zinc, omega-3 and beta-carotene, for example, can reduce and prevent hair loss, as they strengthen and ensure the integrity of the hair. Improving diet is essential to prevent hair loss, being one of the treatment options for postpartum hair loss, during hormone replacement therapy, infections and diseases accompanied by high fever, physical or emotional trauma, postoperatively. , thyroid disease, nutritional deficiencies or very restrictive diets. See what is good for hair loss.

2. Suspension of medications

Some medications have hair loss as one of their possible side effects. Some more common cases are warfarin, heparin, carbimazole, vitamin A, lithium or amphetamines, for example.

Therefore, the best way to treat hair loss caused by the use of these drugs is to consult the doctor who prescribed the drug and ask to change or suspend it, replacing it with another option that does not have this type of side effect.

3. Hair transplant

Hair transplantation is one of the treatment options for male pattern baldness, as it is a surgical procedure in which hair is removed from a certain area, usually the back of the neck, chest or back, and implanted in the area that has no hair. Understand how hair transplantation is done.

Although hair transplantation is a great treatment option for baldness, there are less invasive procedures that stimulate hair growth, such as applying minoxidil or taking finasteride, for example. See how to treat baldness and other hair loss remedies.

4. Use of antifungals

Usually the use of antifungals is indicated when hair loss is related to the presence of fungi, causing ringworm or ringworm, for example. Dermatologists usually recommend using griseofulvin or terbinafine tablets, as well as 2.5% selenium shampoo or ketoconazole shampoo.

hair care

To prevent hair loss, it is important to avoid actions that can damage the strands, such as straightening and hairstyles, for example, which can lead to traumatic alopecia, which is hair loss resulting from trauma. Thus, it is recommended to avoid straightening the hair too often, changing the hairstyle, avoiding dreads and braids, for example, in addition to avoiding getting wet hair and using the dryer too close to the root.

It is also important to hydrate the hair, as it helps to protect the strands from the action of the sun, cold and wind, leaving the hair healthier, shiny and soft. Check out 7 tips to moisturize your hair.

This hair-strengthening vitamin can also help prevent hair loss: