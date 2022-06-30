How is Osteoporosis Treated?

Treatment for osteoporosis is aimed at strengthening bones. Thus, it is very common for people who are undergoing treatment, or who are doing disease prevention, in addition to increasing their intake of foods with calcium, also take calcium and vitamin D supplementation. However, this type of supplementation should always be guided by the doctor, to avoid being harmful to health.

Some general recommendations include the regular practice of moderate physical exercise, as well as the abandonment of some more harmful practices such as the use of tobacco, alcohol or drugs, for example. For this reason, it is usually necessary to resort to a multidisciplinary team, where the orthopedist, endocrinologist, geriatrician, nutritionist, physiotherapist, psychologist and physical trainer carry out the treatment together.

So, when symptoms such as frequent fractures or constant pain in the bones arise, it is important to consult the doctor to evaluate the possibility of osteoporosis and start the appropriate treatment. See what signs may indicate osteoporosis.

Some of the most commonly used forms of treatment are:

1. Use of medication

Medicines for osteoporosis should be taken daily when indicated by the doctor and can be:

Calcitonin in injectable or inhaled form : prevents calcium levels from getting too high in the bloodstream;

: prevents calcium levels from getting too high in the bloodstream; strontium ranelate : increases bone formation;

: increases bone formation; Injectable teriparatide : reduces the risk of bone fractures;

: reduces the risk of bone fractures; Calcium and Vitamin D Supplement: help to restore the levels of these nutrients in the body, favoring bone health, in addition to food.

The use of these remedies should only be done with the guidance of the doctor, since it is necessary to adapt the dose and duration of treatment to each specific situation. Learn about other examples and how osteoporosis remedies work.

In order to control the loss of bone mass, the doctor may also request a bone densitometry every 12 months or in shorter periods, depending on each case, in order to adjust the dose of the drug.

2. Practice of physical exercise

Physical activity is a great ally to strengthen bones because in addition to favoring the entry of calcium into the bones, it also prevents the loss of bone density and also improves balance and muscle strength, preventing falls that can have serious consequences in people with osteoporosis. .

To achieve these benefits, moderate physical activity with a slight impact, such as walking, is recommended for at least 30 to 40 minutes per session, 2 to 3 times a week. Another good activity to add to running is weight training, as it is the best way to strengthen muscles and joints, however, it is important that this activity is guided by a doctor or physical activity professional to help adapt to the risks of osteoporosis. .

Exercise is usually the first line of treatment for osteopenia, before osteoporosis sets in, because when the disease is advanced, medication is required.

3. Adequate food

Nutritional treatment for osteoporosis can be done through a diet rich in calcium. Good tips are to add grated cheese, almonds or cream to meals, if possible, and for snacks to give preference to yogurts enriched with vitamin D, for example. However, the diet for osteoporosis does not exclude the need to take medication prescribed by the doctor, nor the practice of exercise. Check out some food options to strengthen bones.

Watch the video below for more tips to strengthen your bones:

Is osteoporosis curable?

Osteoporosis has no cure, but it is possible to improve bone mass, making bones stronger and with less risk of fracture, by carrying out treatment with medication, food and exercises that must be followed for a lifetime.

When to do bone densitometry

Bone densitometry is the test that assesses bone mass and should be performed in women over 65 and men over 70. In addition, there are special situations in which this test may be recommended, such as pre- or post-menopausal women. , as well as people who are taking hormone replacement, continuous use of corticosteroids or treatment with diuretics and anticonvulsants, for example.

Understand more about what bone densitometry is and when it should be done.