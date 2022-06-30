How to prevent pool and hot tub diseases

Hotel swimming pools and bathtubs can pose a great health risk, especially when they are not properly cleaned or when many people use them at the same time, which can result in skin or intestinal diseases such as giardiasis, cryptosporidiasis or ringworm.

Before going to the pool, for example, you need to pay attention to some factors that can indicate whether the pool is suitable or unsuitable for use, such as water characteristics and the presence of any stain on the tile, for example. It is also important to avoid swallowing water to avoid as many diseases as possible.

Main diseases

1. Cryptosporidiasis

Cryptosporidiasis or cryptosporidiosis is one of the main diseases that can be acquired due to the use of poorly maintained swimming pools or bathtubs. This disease is caused by the parasite Cryptosporidium sp., which can be found in swimming pool or bathtub water due to poor hygiene conditions or traces of human feces, being more common in people who frequent public swimming pools with poor maintenance conditions.

Infection with this parasite causes severe gastroenteritis, mainly characterized by chronic and persistent diarrhea, in addition to abdominal pain, nausea, fever and weight loss.

What to do: It is recommended to go to the infectious disease specialist or general practitioner for diagnosis and treatment. In addition, it is recommended to rest and improve hygiene conditions.

2. Otitis externa

Otitis externa is characterized by inflammation of the ears that can be caused by bacteria, which can easily proliferate in the ear due to the humid and warm environment. Thus, external otitis caused is more common in people who spend a lot of time in the pool.

The main symptoms of otitis externa are ear pain, itching in the ear and ear, redness and swelling of the region. Learn more about otitis externa.

What to do: It is important to go to the otolaryngologist when the first symptoms of otitis appear so that treatment with antibiotics can be carried out, which must be used according to the medical recommendation.

3. Giardiasis

Giardiasis is an infectious disease caused by the parasite giardia lamblia, which can be found in water, especially in places where sanitation is poor or non-existent, and enter the person’s body through the ingestion of contaminated water. Infection with this parasite is characterized by gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, cramping and abdominal swelling. Learn about other symptoms of giardiasis.

What to do: If there is a suspicion of infection by giardia lamblia, it is important to go to the general practitioner or infectious disease specialist so that the diagnosis is made and the treatment started, which is usually done with the use of Metronidazole. See what are the main remedies for each type of worm.

4. Inguinal candidiasis

Inguinal candidiasis or groin candidiasis corresponds to the proliferation of fungi of the Candida sp species in the groin, resulting in itching and redness of the region. This type of fungus can easily proliferate in humid environments, being common to be acquired in swimming pools or poorly sanitized bathtubs.

What to do: In these cases, it is important to consult a dermatologist so that diagnostic tests are carried out and treatment can be started.

5. Mycoses

Mycoses are diseases caused by fungi that, in order to proliferate, need a humid and warm environment, and the pool and bathtub are great places for their proliferation. The main symptoms of ringworm are itchy skin and the presence of scaly lesions that can appear on the face, arms, groin and scalp, for example. Learn more about mycoses.

What to do: When characteristic signs of a fungal infection are noticed, it is important to go to the dermatologist for the diagnosis and treatment to be started, which is usually done with the use of antifungal drugs in the form of an ointment or cream, for example.

6. Legionellosis

Legionnaires’ disease is an infection caused by the bacteria Legionella pneumophilia, which develops in environments with water, humid and not very clean. Thus, the water and the edges of the pool and bathtubs provide a great place for the proliferation of this bacteria, which can enter the body through the ingestion of contaminated water, for example.

The infection by Legionella pneumophilia can be perceived through some symptoms, such as cough, chest pain, high fever, vomiting and diarrhea. Here’s how to identify legionellosis.

What to do: It is important that at the first symptoms of infection, the person is referred to the hospital for tests to be carried out that can confirm the diagnosis. The treatment for this disease is done in a hospital environment and with the use of antibiotics, such as Ciprofloxacin and Azithromycin, for example.

7. Chemical irritation

Products that are used to clean the bathtub or swimming pool or purify the water can cause irritation to the skin and mucous membranes of people, which results in itching, burning in the eyes or genital areas and redness of the skin.

What to do: As soon as the first signs of skin irritation appear, it is necessary to get out of the pool or bathtub and shower with running water. If the symptoms do not disappear, it is recommended to take an antiallergic and go to the allergist if the symptoms are frequent and constant.

How to avoid

To avoid diseases that can be contracted in the pool or bathtub of hotels, it is important to pay attention to the general state of the environment:

Check if the water is clear, being possible to see the bottom of the pool, for example;

Check that the tiles are clean, without any sign of a darker stain. Also, pool tiles cannot be slippery or sticky;

Check if the water filtering motor is working, in the case of swimming pools;

Check the bathtub for any stains.

It is also important to avoid swallowing any amount of water and not going to the pool if you are sick. In addition, in the case of swimming pools, the more people attending at the same time, the greater the risk of diseases, so, if possible, avoid frequenting pools that are too full or that apparently do not have adequate maintenance.