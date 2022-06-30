Osteoporosis: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Osteoporosis is a disease in which there is a decrease in bone mass, which makes the bones more fragile, increasing the risk of fracture. In most cases, osteoporosis does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, and the diagnosis is made after the occurrence of fractures, for example.

Osteoporosis is closely associated with aging, as over the years the body progressively loses its ability to metabolize and absorb calcium, for example. However, some lifestyle habits can also influence the occurrence of osteoporosis, such as a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Although this disease has no cure, treatment can be done with the aim of improving the person’s quality of life and reducing the risk of fractures and associated diseases. It is important for the person to have a healthy lifestyle, with regular physical exercise, and the doctor may also recommend the use of supplements or medications that help in the process of calcium reabsorption and bone mass formation.

Symptoms of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is most often asymptomatic and, therefore, is usually identified through a fracture of some bone after a light impact, for example. In addition, a decrease in stature by 2 or 3 centimeters and the presence of slumped shoulders or a hunchback may be indicative of osteoporosis. Learn how to identify osteoporosis.

From the evaluation of symptoms, the doctor may indicate the performance of an imaging test that indicates the loss of bone mass, bone densitometry. This exam can be performed annually or every 2 years after the diagnosis of osteoporosis to adjust the dose of the drug.

Main causes

Osteoporosis is a disease closely related to aging, being more common in women over 50 due to menopause. Other causes that may favor the development of osteoporosis are:

Thyroid dysfunction;

Autoimmune diseases;

calcium deficiency;

Sedentary lifestyle;

Nutritionally poor diet;

smoking;

Alcoholism;

Vitamin D deficiency.

These situations make the body not function properly, with an imbalance between bone formation and destruction, making bones fragile and more likely to fracture. Therefore, people who have been diagnosed with any of these changes should be followed up by a doctor to prevent the development of osteoporosis.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for osteoporosis should be carried out in accordance with the guidance of the general practitioner or orthopedist, and the use of drugs that stimulate the production of bone mass is usually indicated, which helps to prevent fractures.

In addition, the consumption of adequate amounts of calcium and vitamin D or the use of supplements, in addition to regular physical activity, such as walking, dancing and water aerobics, for example, can also help to relieve the symptoms of osteoporosis. Understand how to treat osteoporosis.

how to prevent

To reduce the risk of osteoporosis, it is important that the person adopts good eating and living habits, so that they have a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, such as milk and dairy products, eggs and fatty fish, for example, since calcium It is a fundamental mineral for the process of skeleton formation, in addition to ensuring bone strength and participating in the processes of muscle contraction, hormone release and blood clotting.

In addition, it is recommended to be exposed to the sun for about 15 to 20 minutes at times of lower heat, without using sunscreen, so that a greater amount of vitamin D is produced by the body, directly interfering with bone health, since the Vitamin D participates in the process of calcium absorption in the body.

These cares help keep bones strong and slow the loss of bone mass, preventing the onset of osteoporosis, which is usually more frequent after age 50 and is characterized by a decrease in bone mass, which results in greater bone fragility and higher risk of fractures.

Osteoporosis prevention should be done throughout life, starting in childhood through the adoption of simple habits, such as:

practice physical activities , such as walking or running, since a sedentary lifestyle favors the loss of bone mass. High-impact exercises such as running, jumping, dancing and climbing stairs, for example, help strengthen muscles, ligaments and joints, improving bone density. In addition, weight lifting exercises or weight training machines promote the use of muscle strength, causing the strength of the tendons on the bones to increase bone strength;

In the case of older people, it is important that the house is secure to prevent falls and reduce the risk of fractures, as bone loss is normal during the aging process. Thus, it is recommended not to have rugs in the house and in the bathroom to put non-slip flooring and protection bars.

