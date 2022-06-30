3 best watermelon diuretic juices

Watermelon juice is an excellent home remedy that helps reduce fluid retention and eliminate toxins from the body, being great for detoxifying the body and reducing swelling in the body, especially in the legs and face.

In addition, these diuretic watermelon juices can also be used in weight loss diets, as eliminating excess fluids helps to lose some accumulated weight.

In addition to these juices, you can also increase the consumption of foods such as beans, chickpeas or chicken, for example, as well as drink about 2 liters of water a day, exercise regularly and avoid eating foods rich in salt. .

1. Watermelon and Celery Juice

Celery is another food with a strong diuretic power, helping to treat some kidney problems, such as kidney stones, in addition to eliminating toxins. In addition, it has few calories and has a pleasant flavor, making it a great option to add to watermelon juice.

Ingredients

3 medium slices of watermelon

1 stalk of celery

100 ml of water

Preparation mode

Cut the watermelon and remove its seeds. Then add it to the blender along with the other ingredients, beat well and drink this watermelon juice several times a day.

2. Watermelon Juice with Ginger

This is the perfect juice to eliminate excess fluids and strengthen the body, as it has ginger which is an excellent natural anti-inflammatory to treat problems such as colds and sore throats. In addition, it also helps to eliminate excess cholesterol, regulate blood pressure and prevent clot formation.

However, this juice should not be used by pregnant women, people with heart problems or who are using medicines that may be affected by the effect of ginger.

Ingredients

3 medium slices of watermelon;

juice of ½ lemon;

½ cup of coconut water;

1 tablespoon of powdered or chopped ginger.

Preparation mode

Combine the ingredients in a blender and blend until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. This juice should be ingested 2 to 3 times a day.

3. Watermelon and cucumber juice

This is a perfect juice for the hottest days of summer, as in addition to preventing fluid retention, allowing you to dry your belly for the beach, it also has a very refreshing flavor that helps fight the summer.

Ingredients

3 medium slices of watermelon;

juice of ½ lemon;

1 medium cucumber;

Preparation mode

Peel the cucumber and cut into small pieces. Then, add all the ingredients in the blender and beat until obtaining a homogeneous mixture. This juice can be taken up to 3 times a day.