Tracheobronchitis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Tracheobronchitis is an inflammation in the trachea and bronchi that generates symptoms such as coughing, hoarseness and difficulty breathing due to excess mucus, which causes the bronchi to become narrower, making it difficult for the respiratory system to function.

Tracheobronchitis usually arises after an infection in the airways, such as flu, rhinitis or sinusitis, for example, but it can also be caused by an allergic reaction to animal hair or cigarette smoke, for example, being, in these cases, similar to asthma.

Tracheobronchitis is curable and is usually treated for 15 days with bronchodilators and antibiotics if it is a bacterial infection.

what are the symptoms

The main symptoms of tracheobronchitis include:

Dry or coughing cough;

Difficulty breathing;

Constant wheezing when breathing;

Fever above 38º C;

Soreness and inflammation of the throat;

Tiredness;

Nasal congestion;

Nausea and vomiting;

Chest pain.

When these symptoms appear, it is recommended to go to the emergency room or consult a pulmonologist to diagnose the problem and start the appropriate treatment.

Possible causes

The most common causes of acute tracheobronchitis are infection by viruses or bacteria. In addition, this disease can also be caused by an allergic reaction, and in these cases it is important to identify the allergen that is causing it.

Chronic tracheobronchitis is usually caused by smoking or prolonged exposure to toxic products and/or smoke.

how to prevent

As tracheobronchitis can result from an infection, the ideal is to avoid the transmission of viruses and bacteria, and the best way to prevent acute tracheobronchitis is not to stay too long in closed places, avoid crowding of people and sanitize yourself properly, reducing , thus, the chances of complications from diseases.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for tracheobronchitis should be guided by a pulmonologist and usually begins with the use of medication to relieve symptoms such as pain, fever and inflammation, such as paracetamol, dipyrone or ibuprofen, and medication to relieve coughing, which should be indicated. taking into account the type of cough that the person has, whether it is dry or has sputum.

Also, if the tracheobronchitis is being caused by a bacterial infection, the doctor may also prescribe the use of an antibiotic. If the infection is caused by a virus, just rest and maintain hydration.

In the most serious cases, the treatment of tracheobronchitis must be done in hospital, in order to receive medication directly in the vein and oxygen. Usually, the patient is discharged about 5 days after admission, and must continue the treatment at home.

home treatment

A good home remedy for relieving the symptoms of tracheobronchitis is to drink mallow or guaco tea as a way to complement the treatment.

1. Mallow tea

This tea contains mallow, which is a natural anti-inflammatory that dilates the bronchi. However, it should not be used in high doses because it can have a laxative effect.

Ingredients

5 grams of dried mallow leaves and flowers;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

Boil the mallow leaves and flowers for 5 minutes. Strain the mixture and drink 1 to 3 cups a day.

2. Guaco Tea

Guaco tea helps in the treatment of tracheobronchitis by decreasing the amount of sputum. In addition to being a bronchodilator, guaco is a natural expectorant because it relaxes the muscles in the airways.

Ingredients

3 grams of dried guaco leaves;

150 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Place the guaco leaves in boiling water for 10 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes and strain. Drink 2 cups of tea a day. Honey can be added to sweeten the drink and taken warm overnight.