PPD exam: what it is, how it is done and results

PPD is the standard screening test to identify the presence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and thus assist in the diagnosis of tuberculosis. Normally, this test is performed on people who have been in direct contact with patients infected by the bacterium, even if they do not have symptoms of the disease, due to the suspicion of a latent tuberculosis infection, when the bacterium is installed but has not yet caused the disease. Know the symptoms of tuberculosis.

The PPD test, also known as the tuberculin test or Mantoux reaction, is performed in clinical analysis laboratories through a small injection containing proteins derived from the bacteria under the skin, and should be evaluated and interpreted preferably by a pulmonologist so that the correct diagnosis.

When PPD is positive, there are great chances of being contaminated by the bacteria. However, only the PPD exam is not enough to confirm or exclude the disease, so, in case of suspicion of tuberculosis, the doctor should request other exams, such as chest X-ray or sputum bacteria research, for example.

How is the PPD Exam Taken?

The PPD test is performed in a clinical laboratory by injecting a purified protein derivative (PPD), that is, purified proteins that are present on the surface of the tuberculosis bacterium. The proteins are purified so that the disease does not develop in people who do not have the bacteria, however the proteins react in people who are infected or have been vaccinated.

The substance is applied to the left forearm and the result must be interpreted 72 hours after application, which is the time the reaction normally takes to occur. Thus, 3 days after the application of the tuberculosis protein, it is recommended to return to the doctor so that the result of the exam is known, which must also take into account the symptoms presented by the person.

To take the PPD exam it is not necessary to fast or take any other special care, it is only recommended to inform the doctor if you are using any type of medication.

This test can be performed on children, pregnant women or people with compromised immune systems, however, it should not be performed on people who have the possibility of severe allergic reactions, such as necrosis, ulceration or severe anaphylactic shock.

PPD exam results

The results of the PPD test depend on the size of the skin reaction as shown in the image and therefore can be:

Up to 5mm: in general, it is considered a negative result and, therefore, does not indicate infection with the tuberculosis bacteria, except in specific situations;

in general, it is considered a negative result and, therefore, does not indicate infection with the tuberculosis bacteria, except in specific situations; 5mm to 9mm: is a positive result, indicating infection with tuberculosis bacteria, especially in children younger than 10 years who have not been vaccinated or who have been vaccinated with BCG for more than 2 years, people with HIV/AIDS, with weakened immunity, or who have tuberculosis scars on radiography chest;

is a positive result, indicating infection with tuberculosis bacteria, especially in children younger than 10 years who have not been vaccinated or who have been vaccinated with BCG for more than 2 years, people with HIV/AIDS, with weakened immunity, or who have tuberculosis scars on radiography chest; 10mm or more: positive result, indicating infection by the tuberculosis bacteria.

PPD skin reaction size

In some situations, the presence of a skin reaction greater than 5 mm does not mean that the person is infected with the mycobacterium that causes tuberculosis. For example, people who have already been vaccinated against tuberculosis (BCG vaccine) or who have infection with other types of mycobacteria may have a skin reaction when the test is performed, which is called a false-positive result.

A false-negative result, in which the person has the infection by the bacteria, but does not form a reaction in the PPD, can arise in cases of people with weakened immunity, such as people with AIDS, cancer or using immunosuppressive drugs, in addition to malnutrition, age over 65 years, dehydration or a serious infection.

Because of the chance of false results, tuberculosis should not be diagnosed by analyzing this test alone. The pulmonologist must request additional tests to confirm the diagnosis, such as chest X-ray, immunological tests and smear microscopy, which is a laboratory test in which the patient’s sample, usually sputum, is searched for the bacilli that cause the disease. These tests should also be ordered even if PPD is negative, as this test alone cannot be used to exclude the diagnosis.