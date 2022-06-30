Excessive flatulence: what it is, causes and treatment

Excessive flatulence is the frequent elimination of gases, which is often related to gastrointestinal changes, sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits, which can lead to the production and elimination of excess gases, as well as leading to the appearance of signs and symptoms. that are related to the excessive presence of gases, such as colic and abdominal discomfort, for example.

The accumulation of gases is normally related to lifestyle habits and, therefore, to combat excessive flatulence, it is important to practice physical activities and avoid foods that favor the formation of gases, such as beans, chickpeas, cabbage and broccoli, for example.

Causes of excessive flatulence

The excess production of gases in the body can be related to several processes and most of the time it is related to the person’s life habits, for example:

Chewing with your mouth open or very fast, which allows gases to enter the digestive system and accumulate;

Talking while chewing or eating large amounts of food at once;

Consume foods that cause gas, such as beans, broccoli, sweets, milk, potatoes, broccoli, eggs, lentils and cabbage;

Having intestinal problems, such as constipation, diarrhea or Crohn’s disease, for example;

Having food intolerance;

be sedentary;

Consumption of protein supplements.

It is also common for pregnant women to have excessive flatulence, which usually happens as a result of constipation and muscle relaxation, which decrease bowel movements and increase the breakdown of stool.

The presence of excessive flatulence in the body can lead to the appearance of some signs and symptoms that can be quite uncomfortable, such as cramps, increased abdominal volume, stabbing pain and hard belly, in addition to periods of diarrhea and constipation. Learn to recognize the symptoms of gas.

How should the treatment be?

Excessive flatulence is usually not indicative of serious problems, and therefore no specific treatment is necessary. However, to avoid the formation of a large amount of gases, it is important that the cause is identified, because in this way it is possible to prevent flatulence from accumulating again.

Thus, if excessive flatulence is a consequence of food, it is important to identify which food causes the increase in gas production and avoid its consumption, in addition to not talking while eating, avoiding chewing gum and consuming carbonated drinks. , as this also favors the formation of flatulence.

In addition to identifying and avoiding the cause responsible for excessive flatulence, some home remedies can also be used, such as herbal tea or carrot juice, for example, as they help to eliminate excess gas and thus relieve the symptoms that the person may be feeling. Check out some home remedies for excessive flatulence.

Watch the video below for some tips to eliminate intestinal gas: