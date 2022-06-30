5 home remedies for cracked nipples

Home remedies such as calendula and barbatimão compresses and oils such as copaiba and extra virgin, for example, are great options to naturally treat fissures and cracks in the nipples, which can arise during breastfeeding.

The healing, analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic effects of these plants provide relief from pain, burning, reduce discomfort when breastfeeding and accelerate skin regeneration, allowing fissures to close in less time.

In addition, they do not have any side effects, whether on the woman, the baby or the milk, so these medicinal plants can be used as a routine natural treatment, even if the fissures heal, in order to prevent them from opening again.

1. Barbatimão compress

Barbatimão is a healing, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial, which reduces swelling in the affected area and helps to close the cracks that arise during breastfeeding. It still has an anesthetic effect, because it can relieve pain and burning minutes before the start of breastfeeding. Check out other benefits of barbatimão.

Ingredients:

20 g of Barbatimão bark or leaves;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode:

In 1 liter of boiling water add the Barbatimão peels or leaves and boil together for 10 minutes. After letting it warm, apply it on moistened cotton or gauze and leave it on the breasts for approximately 10 minutes.

2. Calendula compress

Calendula tea compress can be used to accelerate the healing of fissures and increase collagen production, which is essential for wound closure and for strengthening the skin, preventing it from opening again. In addition to having anti-inflammatory and antiseptic activity, which help in relieving discomfort and pain. See what other benefits of calendula.

Ingredients:

2 g of marigold flowers;

50 ml of boiling water.

Preparation mode:

Mix the ingredients in a plastic container, cover and let it rest for 15 minutes. After lukewarm, moisten cotton in the tea, and leave it on the cracks until the next feeding.

3. Copaiba oil

Copaiba oil is also one of the natural healing agents that can be used to treat and prevent nipple fissures that appear during breastfeeding, in addition, it also has germicidal, antitumor and analgesic properties.

How to use: apply a small amount of copaiba oil on the nipple that contains the fissure and let it act for 40 minutes, after this time, clean it and leave the place dry.

4. Basil paste

Basil leaves can prevent possible infections and bleeding in the region where there are cracks, in addition to providing a calming effect by generating a sensation of freshness at the wound site.

Ingredients:

50 g of fresh basil.

Preparation mode:

Chop or mash the basil leaves until it turns into a moist paste. Then, place it on a gauze pad and leave it on the injured nipple between feedings.

5. Extra virgin olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and moisturizing properties that accelerate the healing process and prevent new cracks from appearing, in addition to strengthening the skin where it was applied.

How to use: After all breastfeeding, apply 3 drops of extra virgin olive oil directly on both nipples, even where there is no fissure, and leave it until the next feeding.

How to speed up healing

A natural option that can be cited to treat and accelerate the healing of nipple fissures is breast milk, as it is hydrating and healing, treats existing cracks and prevents the appearance of new ones. Thus, after breastfeeding, it is recommended to pass a little breast milk around the nipple and areola and let it dry naturally, without covering. In addition, sunbathing in the morning, before 10 am and after 3 pm can also help to improve the cracks present.

If all the necessary care has been taken to heal the fissures, but there has been no improvement, it is important to consult the obstetrician, so that guidance is made according to the need and severity of the wound, so that the discomfort is reduced without causing damage to the mother or baby.

what not to do

Avoid using alcohol, merthiolate, moisturizing creams or ointments that were not recommended by the obstetrician, as it can harm the baby, as it comes in direct contact with the region and can leave residues difficult to remove during washing, in addition to the risk of clogging the nipple pores causing inflammation.

It is also important to remember that breast hygiene must be done before offering milk to the baby, as certain medicinal plants and natural oils can have a salty and slightly bitter taste for the baby, which can cause the milk to be rejected.