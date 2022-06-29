Can a pregnant woman dye her hair? (myth or truth?)

It is safe to dye your hair during pregnancy, as more recent studies show that, although many dyes use chemicals, they are not present in large quantities and, therefore, are not absorbed in sufficient concentration to reach the fetus and cause malformations.

However, as most hair dyes still contain some kind of chemical, if you don’t want to contain any risk, it’s best to opt for water-based or ammonia-free dyes.

Thus, the best option is always to consult the obstetrician before using any type of hair dye, either at home or in the salon.

When is it safest to dye your hair?

It is safer to dye your hair after the first 3 months of pregnancy because during the first trimester all the baby’s organs and muscles are starting to form and there is a greater risk of mutations. Thus, the use of any type of strong chemical, even if in contact with the skin, should be avoided.

Many pregnant women may feel the need to dye their hair right after the first month of pregnancy, as with pregnancy the hair tends to grow faster, but the ideal is to avoid dyeing it until after the first trimester.

What is the best color to dye your hair?

It’s best to dye your hair with a light-colored dye, as brighter colors usually have a greater number of chemicals to allow the dye to stick to the hair longer. An alternative to more vivid dyes with chemicals is the use of natural dyes, such as Henna dye or 100% vegetable dye, for example, which do not contain chemical substances. See how to dye your hair at home using teas.

Tips for coloring your hair during pregnancy

To dye your hair during pregnancy, you need some care, such as:

Dye your hair in a well-ventilated place;

Always follow the instructions on the package;

Wear gloves to apply the dye to your hair;

Leave the dye on the hair for the minimum time indicated, not leaving it on the hair longer than the recommended time;

Wash scalp thoroughly after coloring hair.

These precautions should be adopted if the pregnant woman decides to dye her hair at home or in the salon. If a pregnant woman is still concerned about using hair dye during pregnancy, she should see her obstetrician or wait to dye her hair after giving birth.

See also: Can a pregnant woman straighten her hair?