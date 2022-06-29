Menstruation in pregnancy: main causes (and what to do)

It is not normal to have menstruation during pregnancy because the menstrual cycle is interrupted during pregnancy. Thus, there is no shedding of the inner lining of the uterus, which is necessary for the proper development of the baby.

In this way, blood loss during pregnancy is not related to menstruation, but is actually bleeding, which should always be evaluated by the obstetrician as it can put the baby’s life at risk.

In case of menstruation during pregnancy, it is important to go to the doctor to perform tests that can identify possible changes, such as ectopic pregnancy or placental abruption, which can cause this bleeding.

Main causes of bleeding in pregnancy

Bleeding during pregnancy can have different causes depending on the time of pregnancy.

Bleeding early in pregnancy is common in the first 15 days after conception, and in this case, the bleeding is pink, lasts for about 2 days, and causes menstrual cramps. Thus, a woman who is 2 weeks pregnant but has not yet taken a pregnancy test may think she is menstruating when in fact she is already pregnant. If this is the case for her, see the first 10 symptoms of pregnancy and take a pregnancy test that you can buy at the pharmacy.

The most common causes of bleeding during pregnancy are:

gestation time Common causes of bleeding first trimester – 1 to 12 weeks Conception Ectopic pregnancy Detachment of the ‘placenta’ Abortion second trimester – 13 to 24 weeks Inflammation in the uterus Abortion Third quarter – 25 to 40 weeks placenta previa placental abruption Beginning of labor

There may also be minor vaginal bleeding after tests such as a digital exam, transvaginal ultrasound, and amniocentesis, and after exercising.

What to do in case of bleeding

In case of bleeding in pregnancy, at any stage of pregnancy, you should rest, avoiding any type of effort and go to the doctor as soon as possible so that he can examine and, if necessary, perform tests such as ultrasound to identify the cause of the bleeding. bleeding.

Most of the time, minor bleeding that happens sporadically at any stage of pregnancy is not serious and does not put the life of the mother and baby at risk, however, you should go to the hospital immediately when there is:

frequent bleeding it being necessary to use more than one daily panty protector per day;

it being necessary to use more than one daily panty protector per day; Bright red blood loss at any stage of pregnancy;

at any stage of pregnancy; Bleeding with or without clots and severe abdominal pain;

and severe abdominal pain; Bleeding, fluid loss, and fever.

In the last 3 months of pregnancy, women often experience bleeding after intimate contact, as the birth canal becomes more sensitive, bleeding easily. In this case, the woman should only go to the hospital if the bleeding continues for more than 1 hour.