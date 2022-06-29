Septate uterus: what is it, how to identify and treatment

The septate uterus is a congenital uterine malformation in which the uterus is divided in two due to the presence of a membrane, also called a septum. The presence of this septum does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, however it can be identified during routine exams.

Although it does not cause symptoms, the septate uterus can make pregnancy difficult and, therefore, it is important that it is identified and treated according to the orientation of the gynecologist, and a surgical procedure may be indicated to remove the wall that separates the uterus. .

how to identify

The septate uterus in most cases does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, being only identified through routine gynecological exams. In addition, when the woman has difficulty getting pregnant or has several miscarriages, it is possible that it is indicative of uterine changes.

Thus, to identify the septate uterus, the gynecologist may indicate the performance of imaging tests such as ultrasound, endocervical curettage and hysterosalpingography.

Often the septate uterus is confused with the bicornuate uterus, which is when the uterus is not fully attached to the cervix, and the differentiation between these two changes can be done through 3D ultrasound or a test called hysteroscopy. See more about the bicornuate uterus.

Is it possible to get pregnant with a septate uterus?

Pregnancy with a septate uterus is, in most cases, difficult, because as the uterus is divided, there are not enough blood vessels to allow the embryo to implant in the uterus, and there is no pregnancy.

In the case of implantation, the presence of the septum can interfere with the supply of nutrients and oxygen to the fetus, which can directly interfere with its development and favor the occurrence of spontaneous abortions. In addition, as the space is smaller due to the presence of the septum, the baby’s growth can also be hindered.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for septate uterus should be guided by the gynecologist and is usually done through surgery that removes the wall that divides the uterus into two parts. This removal is done through a surgery called surgical hysteroscopy, where a device is introduced through the vagina to the uterus to remove the septum.

This procedure is done under general or spinal anesthesia, takes about 30 minutes to 1 hour, and the woman can go home the same day as the surgery. However, it is normal for vaginal bleeding to occur for up to 6 weeks after surgery, and medication to relieve pain and reduce inflammation in the uterus, as well as antibiotics to prevent infections, is usually required.

The precautions that must be taken in the 2 weeks following the surgery are to avoid physical exertion, such as picking up heavy objects or working out, not having intimate contact and avoiding swimming in the pool and in the sea. If you experience fever, pain, heavy vaginal bleeding or foul-smelling discharge, seek medical attention.

Usually, about 8 weeks after the surgery, the woman is re-evaluated to verify the result of the surgery and to be allowed to become pregnant. Check out more details about surgical hysteroscopy.