Insect bite: symptoms and what ointments to use

Any insect bite causes a minor allergic reaction with redness, swelling, and itching at the bite site, however, some people may experience a more serious allergic reaction that can cause swelling of the entire affected limb or other parts of the body.

Insects that can cause skin allergy are mosquitoes, blackflies, ants, bed bugs, muriçoca and wasps. In the vast majority of cases, symptoms can be relieved by rubbing ice on the site and using an anti-allergic ointment, but in some people the allergic reaction can be so severe that treatment with corticosteroid-based ointments may be necessary. or even have an epinephrine injection if the symptoms are life-threatening.

Signs of an insect sting allergy

People who are more sensitive to insect bites may experience some allergy symptoms, such as:

Redness and swelling of the affected limb;

Severe pain or itching in the affected area;

Leakage of a fluid and transparent liquid through the bite site.

It is considered a bite allergy when these symptoms appear after the bite of a non-venomous insect, such as a mosquito, ant, bee or flea, for example.

Warning signs to go to the hospital immediately

Some people may have an exaggerated allergic reaction, called anaphylactic shock, and in these cases it is very important to go to the hospital immediately if signs such as:

Rapid drop in blood pressure;

Feeling faint;

Dizziness or confusion;

Swelling of the face and mouth;

Extreme difficulty in breathing.

Difficulty breathing occurs due to swelling of the throat that prevents air from passing through. In these cases, the reaction is very fast and the individual must be taken to the hospital as soon as possible, as there is a risk of death by asphyxia.

In the case of being bitten by a venomous animal, such as a snake or spider, for example, it is necessary to call medical help, calling 192, or go quickly to the hospital.

Ointment for insect bite allergy

For the treatment of a minor insect bite allergy, it is recommended to apply ice on the site for up to ten minutes and, at most, an ointment such as Polaramine, Andantol, Polaryn or Minâncora, 2 to 3 times a day, for 5 days. . In addition, it is recommended to avoid scratching the area, as this action can lead to increased skin irritation.

These ointments can be purchased at the pharmacy, even without a prescription, but the swollen, red and painful area must be shown for the pharmacist to indicate the best possibilities.

If you prefer a more natural treatment, check out some home remedies that can be used to complete your medical treatment.

However, if the area becomes increasingly swollen, it is recommended to go to the doctor and, if possible, with the insect that bit you, so that it can be identified. This is important because, in the case of a bee sting, for example, the stinger left by the bee must be removed so that the wound is healed.