7 ways to stop sneezing fast

To be able to stop a sneezing crisis immediately, what you should do is wash your face and clean your nose with saline solution, dripping a few drops. This will eliminate the dust that may be inside the nose, relieving this discomfort in a few minutes.

Usually constant sneezing and sneezing attacks when waking up are caused by allergic factors, so if the person has asthma or rhinitis, the greater the chances of suffering from frequent sneezing.

Some other strategies to stop sneezing are:

1. Look to the light

Staring at the light on or directly at the sun can block the sneeze reflex immediately, making you feel better in no time.

2. Bite your tongue

Another very effective strategy is to focus your attention on biting your tongue when you feel like sneezing. This is a great strategy for awkward moments, like a wedding or an important meeting.

3. Keep the environment clean

People who suffer from some type of allergy are more likely to have respiratory allergies, so they should sleep, work and study in properly clean places, free from dust, mites and food leftovers. Cleaning the room daily and changing the bedding weekly are great strategies to keep the room clean, but it is also recommended to clean the furniture with a damp cloth to remove as much dust as possible.

4. Rinse inside the nose

In a sneezing crisis, washing your face already helps, but it’s even better to be able to drip a few drops of saline solution, sea water or saline into the nostrils to really eliminate any microorganism that is causing this allergic reaction. The nasal wash that we indicate here also helps a lot.

5. Drink water

Drinking 1 glass of water is also a good way to control sneezing because it stimulates other parts of the brain and also humidifies the throat, which also helps to purify the airways.

6. Take a shower

Taking a warm bath with steam around you is also a good strategy to stop sneezing quickly, but if that’s not possible, boiling some water and breathing in the steam that comes out of the pan also helps to purify. the nostrils, ceasing the sneezing crisis.

7. Use allergy medication

In case of asthma or allergic rhinitis, the pulmonologist or allergist may indicate the use of medication to control the allergy, such as bronchodilators, corticosteroids or xanthines, such as Salbutamol, Budesonide, Theophylline and Mometasone to control symptoms and improve the person’s quality of life. In these cases, the drugs must be used daily for life, because they reduce secretions, facilitate the entry of air and reduce the chronic inflammation that is always present in the airways.

What causes constant sneezing

The main cause of constant sneezing is allergic reactions that can affect anyone, but especially those with asthma or rhinitis. Some factors that can trigger a sneezing crisis are:

Dust on site, even though it looks clean;

Smell of perfume in the air;

Pepper in the air;

smell flowers;

Flu or cold;

Being in a closed environment, with little air renewal;

In case of a bad-smelling sneeze, this can indicate, for example, a nasal or sinus infection, which is when microorganisms develop inside the airways and end up causing a headache and a feeling of heaviness in the face, in addition to bad breath. Learn all the symptoms of sinusitis and how to treat it.

Why you shouldn’t hold your sneeze

Sneezing is an involuntary reaction of the body that serves to clear the airways of any microorganism that is causing irritation there. When trying to hold back a sneeze, the force exerted can even lead to the rupture of small blood vessels in the eyes, perforated eardrum, problems with the diaphragm and rupture of the throat muscles, which is a serious situation, which requires surgery as soon as possible. .

The most common is the person sneezing only 1 time, but in certain cases you can sneeze 2 or 3 times in a row. An allergic attack can be suspected if you need to sneeze more than that.

when to go to the doctor

Consultation with an allergist or pulmonologist is advised if you experience:

Constant sneezing and you don’t have the flu or cold;

Waking up and having a sneezing attack more than once a week.

And also in case of sneezing with blood, because although the most common is that this is caused by the rupture of small blood vessels inside the nose, if blood is also present in the phlegm or cough, it should be evaluated by a professional. health.