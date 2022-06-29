Hand pain: 10 main causes (and what to do)

Hand pain can be due to autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, or due to repetitive motions such as tendinitis and tenosynovitis. Although it can indicate serious diseases, hand pain can be easily treated through physical therapy or with the use of anti-inflammatory, corticosteroid or immunosuppressant drugs, according to the orthopedist’s recommendation.

This pain is usually accompanied by difficulty performing simple movements, such as holding a glass or writing, for example. When the pain is persistent or the hand hurts even at rest, it is recommended to go to the medical emergency or consult the orthopedist for tests to be carried out, a diagnosis can be reached and, thus, the best treatment can be started.

The top 10 causes of hand pain are:

1. Arthritis

Arthritis is the main cause of hand pain and corresponds to joint inflammation that results in constant pain, stiffness and difficulty moving the joint. This inflammation can affect both the wrist joint and the fingers, causing pain and preventing simple movements, such as writing or picking up an object.

What to do: The best option in the case of arthritis is to go to an orthopedist so that the diagnosis is confirmed and treatment can be started, which is usually done with physiotherapy and the use of anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve pain.

2. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome is common in professions that require a lot of use of the hands, such as hairdressers and programmers, and is characterized by compression of the nerve that passes through the wrist and irrigates the palm of the hand, causing tingling and fine pains in the fingers of the hand. .

What to do: Treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome should be started as soon as the first symptoms appear to prevent the syndrome from progressing to a more serious problem. Treatment is with physical therapy, but in more severe cases surgery may be recommended. See how carpal tunnel syndrome is treated.

3. Tendonitis

Tendinitis is inflammation of the tendons of the hands due to repetitive strain, causing swelling, tingling, burning and pain in the hands even with small movements. Tendonitis is common in people who always perform the same movement, such as seamstresses, cleaning women and people who type for a long time.

What to do: When the symptoms of tendinitis are noticed, it is important to stop performing the activity for a while, to avoid more serious injuries. In addition, it is indicated to put ice on the affected area to relieve symptoms and take anti-inflammatory medication according to the doctor’s guidance. Learn what are the 6 steps to treat tendinitis of the hands.

4. Fracture

Fracture in the hand, wrist or finger is common in people who play sports such as handball or boxing, for example, but it can also happen due to accidents or blows and is characterized by a change in color, swelling and pain in the fractured region. Thus, it is difficult to perform any movement when the hand, finger or wrist is fractured. Learn about other signs and symptoms of fracture.

What to do: An X-ray is indicated to confirm the fracture, in addition to immobilization of the fractured region, to prevent the hand from being used and end up worsening the fracture. In addition, the doctor may indicate the use of some medication to relieve pain, such as Paracetamol. Depending on the extent and severity of the fracture, physiotherapy may be recommended to help with movement recovery.

5. drop

Gout is a disease characterized by the accumulation of uric acid in the blood that can lead to swelling and difficulty moving the affected joint. It is most common for symptoms to be noticed in the toe, however gout can also affect the hands, leaving the fingers swollen and painful.

What to do: The diagnosis is made by the rheumatologist, confirmation is usually made by laboratory tests that indicate the concentration of uric acid in the blood and urine, and the most commonly indicated treatment is the use of drugs to relieve pain and inflammation, such as Allopurinol. , for example. Learn more about treating gout.

6. Rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease characterized by pain, redness, swelling and difficulty moving the affected joint, such as the hand joint.

What to do: It is recommended to go to the rheumatologist for the correct diagnosis, which is usually done through observation of symptoms and laboratory tests. Once the diagnosis is confirmed, the doctor may recommend the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids or immunosuppressive drugs. In addition, it is indicated to perform physiotherapy and adopt a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, such as tuna, salmon and orange, for example.

7. Lupus

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation of the skin, eyes, brain, heart, lungs, and joints, such as those in the hands. Learn how to identify lupus.

What to do: The treatment is done according to the rheumatologist’s guidance and is usually done with the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, to relieve pain and inflammation, and immunosuppressive drugs, in addition to physiotherapy.

8. Tenosynovitis

Tenosynovitis corresponds to inflammation of the tendon and the tissue that surrounds a group of tendons, causing pain and a feeling of muscle weakness, which can make it difficult to hold a glass or fork, for example, as it becomes painful. Tenosynovitis can be caused by a blow, immune system changes, infection, and hormonal changes.

What to do: In the case of tenosynovitis, it is indicated to leave the affected joint at rest, avoiding any movement that uses this joint. In addition, the use of anti-inflammatory drugs or corticosteroids and physical therapy sessions may be indicated, so that the joint recovery is faster.

9. Raynaud’s Disease

Raynaud’s disease is characterized by altered circulation, due to exposure to cold or sudden emotional changes, which leaves the fingertips white and cold, leading to a tingling sensation and throbbing pain. Learn more about Raynaud’s disease.

What to do: To relieve symptoms, you can warm your fingertips, thus stimulating circulation. However, if they begin to darken, it is important to go to the doctor to avoid progressing to necrosis, in which it is necessary to amputate the fingertip.

10. Dupuytren’s Contracture

In Dupuytren’s contracture, the person has difficulty opening the hand completely, presenting pain in the palm of the hand and the presence of a ‘rope’ that seems to hold the finger. Generally, men are more affected, from the age of 50, and the palm of the hand can be very painful, requiring treatment, because when treatment is not started, the contracture gets worse and the affected fingers get more and more hard to open.

What to do: If there are signs indicative of this type of injury, it is recommended that the person goes to the doctor so that the hand is evaluated and a diagnosis can be made. The most indicated treatment is physical therapy, but collagenase injection or surgery can be chosen to eliminate the contracture of the palmar fascia.

when to go to the doctor

It is important to see a doctor when pain in the hand is persistent, comes on suddenly, or when there is pain even when there is no effort with the hands. When the cause is identified, the doctor may indicate the use of medication to relieve pain or inflammation, in addition to physiotherapy and hand rest.