Hemovirtus ointment: what is it for and how to use it

Hemovirtus is an ointment that helps to treat the symptoms of hemorrhoids and varicose veins in the legs, which can be purchased in pharmacies without a prescription. This drug has as active ingredients the Hamamelis virginiana L., Davilla rugosa P., Atropa belladonna L.menthol and lidocaine hydrochloride.

Hemorrhoids and varicose veins are caused by the weakening of the veins, and Hemovirtus works by improving circulation, strengthening the blood vessels in the region and relieving pain. In cases of hemorrhoids, this medication also helps to reduce sensations of heaviness in the anus, heat, anal discharge and blood loss.

what is it for

Hemovirtus ointment has vasoconstrictor and analgesic substances in its composition, being indicated mainly to relieve symptoms related to varicose veins and hemorrhoids.

How to use

The ointment should be applied directly to the site to be treated according to the doctor’s recommendation:

Varicose veins: wash your hands and apply Hemovirtus after cleaning the region, massaging lightly. The drug should be used for 2 or 3 months;

Hemorrhoids: wash your hands and apply the product after bowel evacuation and cleaning of the site. Introduce the applicator in the anal region and squeeze the tube to deposit a little ointment inside the anus. Remove the applicator and wash with warm soapy water, and wash your hands again. Also apply a little of the product in the external region of the anus, and cover with gauze. Hemovirtus should be applied 2 to 3 times a day and the treatment lasts for 2 to 3 months.

It is important that the use of the ointment is done according to the doctor’s guidance, as it is possible to guarantee the improvement of varicose veins and/or hemorrhoids and to avoid the side effects that may arise in people who are more sensitive to the components of the formula.

Side effects

The side effects of Hemovirtus are more common in children and the elderly due to the greater sensitivity to the components of the formula. Some of the side effects that may be associated with this ointment are dry mouth and skin, redness, itching and local swelling, in addition to, in the most severe cases, heart changes and difficulty breathing.

Contraindications of Hemovirtus

The use of Hemovirtus ointment is contraindicated for people who are sensitive to any component of the formula, have heart disease, Chagas disease or an enlarged prostate. In addition, this ointment is not indicated for pregnant women, people who have pyloric stenosis, which is a situation related to reflux, or paralytic ileus, which corresponds to an intestinal disorder.