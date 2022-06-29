Addison’s disease: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Addison’s disease, known as “primary adrenal insufficiency” or “Addison’s syndrome”, happens when the adrenal gland or adrenal gland, which is located on top of the kidneys, stops producing the hormones cortisol and aldosterone, which are responsible for controlling stress, blood pressure and reduce inflammation. Thus, the lack of these hormones can lead to weakness, hypotension and a general feeling of tiredness. Understand better what cortisol is and what it is for.

This disease can happen in people of any age, men or women, but it is more common between 30 and 40 years old, and can be caused by several factors, such as prolonged use of medication, infections or autoimmune diseases, for example.

The treatment of Addison’s disease is determined by the endocrinologist based on the evaluation of symptoms and the dosage of hormones through a blood test and usually involves hormone supplementation.

main symptoms

Symptoms appear as hormone levels decrease, and may include:

Abdominal pain;

Weakness;

Fatigue

nausea;

slimming;

Anorexia;

Spots on the skin, gums and folds, called cutaneous hyperpigmentation

Dehydration;

Postural hypotension, which corresponds to dizziness when standing up, and fainting.

Because it has no specific symptoms, Addison’s disease is often confused with other diseases, such as anemia or depression, which leads to a delay in the correct diagnosis.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis is made through clinical, laboratory and imaging tests, such as tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and tests to check the concentration of sodium, potassium, ACTH and cortisol in the blood. In some cases, it may be necessary to perform the ACTH stimulation test, in which the cortisol concentration is measured before and after the injection of synthetic ACTH. See how the ACTH test is done and how to prepare for it.

The diagnosis of Addison’s disease is usually made in more advanced stages, as the wear of the adrenal or adrenal glands occurs slowly, making it difficult to identify the initial symptoms.

Possible causes

Addison’s disease is usually caused by autoimmune diseases, in which the immune system attacks the body itself, which can interfere with the function of the adrenal glands. However, it can also be caused by the use of medication, by fungal infections, viruses or bacteria, such as blastomycosis, HIV and tuberculosis, for example, in addition to neoplasms.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for Addison’s disease is aimed at replacing the hormone deficiency through medication so that the symptoms disappear. Some of these medications include:

Cortisol or hydrocortisone;

Fludrocortisone;

prednisone;

prednisolone;

Dexamethasone.

The treatment is carried out according to the endocrinologist’s recommendation and must be carried out for life, since the disease has no cure, but with treatment it is possible to control the symptoms. In addition to treatment with the use of medication, a diet rich in sodium, calcium and vitamin D helps to combat symptoms, and should be indicated by a nutritionist.