How are intestinal polyps removed?

Intestinal polyps are usually removed by a procedure called polypectomy, during a colonoscopy, in which a rod that is attached to the device pulls the polyp from the wall of the intestine to prevent it from turning into cancer. However, when the polyp is very large, minor surgery may be necessary to facilitate access and removal of all the affected tissue.

After removing the polyps, the doctor usually sends them to a laboratory to be analyzed under a microscope, in order to identify if there are any cancer cells that may indicate a risk of developing colon cancer.

If changes are identified in the polyp cells, the doctor may schedule a colonoscopy every 2 years, for example, to check for new changes that may indicate the development of cancer. Understand better what intestinal polyps are.

How to prepare

To prepare for the removal of polyps, it is usually requested to use laxatives 24 hours before the exam, to clean the intestines, eliminating all feces, this will facilitate the process of observing the place where the polyps are. It may also be necessary for the person to go on a liquid diet, ingesting only water and soups.

In addition, in the 3 days prior to the procedure, the patient should not take anti-inflammatory drugs, aspirin and anticoagulants, as these drugs increase the risk of internal bleeding in the intestine.

Possible complications of polypectomy

In the first 2 days after polypectomy there may be some bleeding, which can be easily seen in the stool. Rarely, this bleeding may last up to 10 days after the procedure, but this is not a serious situation.

However, if the bleeding does not stop, is voluminous and the person has severe abdominal pain, fever and the abdomen is swollen, it is recommended to inform the doctor because a perforation of the intestinal wall may have occurred and further surgery may be necessary.

Necessary care after removing intestinal polyps

After the removal of intestinal polyps, it is normal for small amounts of blood to appear in the stool, which is not a cause for concern, however, it is important to be aware of excessive bleeding during the first 5 days, as in these cases it is recommended to go to the emergency room immediately. -help. It is also important to avoid the use of anti-inflammatory drugs for 7 days, such as Ibuprofen, as there is a risk of intestinal bleeding.

In the days following the removal of polyps, it is common for the walls of the intestine to become more sensitive and therefore, a light diet, based on grilled and cooked foods, should be made during the first 2 days. Know what to eat after polyp removal.

Most patients can return to their usual diet after the procedure, but if there is any type of gastrointestinal discomfort, you should follow the guidelines that the doctor and nutritionist who will better inform you about how to eat.

As the removal is done with sedation or anesthesia, it is also advised that, after the exam, the patient is taken home by a family member, since one should not drive for the first 12 hours.