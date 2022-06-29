Sputum test: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

The sputum exam can be indicated by the pulmonologist or general practitioner to investigate respiratory diseases, because the sample is sent to the laboratory to evaluate the macroscopic characteristics of the sputum, such as fluidity and color, in addition to the presence of microorganisms. Thus, from the result of the sputum test it is possible to diagnose the disease and start the most appropriate treatment.

This exam is simple and does not require a lot of preparation before its performance, it is only recommended that the throat, mouth and nose be cleaned with water only and that the collection be done in the morning.

what is it for

The sputum exam is usually indicated by the pulmonologist or general practitioner with the aim of confirming the diagnosis of respiratory diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, bronchitis and cystic fibrosis.

In addition, sputum testing may be recommended to monitor the response to treatment for an infection or to determine the best antibiotic to fight an infection.

How the exam is done

To perform the sputum exam, many preparations are not necessary, it is only recommended that the person wash their hands and sanitize the mouth and throat with water only. The use of antiseptics and toothpaste can interfere with the test result and, therefore, is not indicated.

After washing the mouth with water, it is indicated that the person coughs deeply to release the secretions that are in the lung, avoiding only collecting saliva from the mouth and upper respiratory tract. In this way, it is possible to ensure the collection of microorganisms that may be causing the infection.

Generally, collection should be done in the morning before eating or drinking to avoid contaminating the sputum sample. It is recommended to drink plenty of fluid the day before the appointment, to fluidize the secretions and sleep on your back and without a pillow, to facilitate the output of sputum at the time of collection.

In some people, the doctor may even recommend having a bronchoscopy to be able to collect the necessary amount of sputum from the lung. Understand what bronchoscopy is and how it is done.

How to understand the result

The results of the sputum examination indicated in the report take into account the macroscopic aspects of the sample, such as fluidity and color and the microscopic evaluation. The results that may appear in the report are:

Negative or not detectable : is the normal result and means that no bacteria or fungi that can cause disease were found.

: is the normal result and means that no bacteria or fungi that can cause disease were found. Positive: means that bacteria or fungi that can cause disease were found in the sputum sample. In these cases, the type of microorganism is usually also indicated to help the doctor choose an antibiotic or antifungal.

In the case of a negative result, it is very important that the exam is still evaluated by the pulmonologist since, if there are symptoms, it may mean that there is an infection caused by viruses that are not identified in the exam.