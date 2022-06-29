Chemical dependency: what it is, how to identify and treatment

Chemical dependence is defined as a disease characterized by the abusive use of psychoactive substances, that is, substances capable of causing changes in the mental state of the person, such as cocaine, crack, alcohol and some medications. These substances initially provide a sensation of pleasure and well-being, but they also cause great harm to the body, especially to the central nervous system, leaving the person completely dependent on increasing doses.

Chemical dependency is a situation that causes harm to the substance user, but also to the people with whom they live, since often the person stops attending the social circle to make use of the chemical substance, which ends up making the more fragile relationships.

It is important that the indicative signs of chemical dependence are identified so that the treatment can be started. Although the dependent person often does not have enough strength to seek help, it is important that the people with whom they live try to help, often requiring hospitalization in specialized treatment units.

How to spot the signs of chemical dependency

Chemical dependency can be identified through some signs and symptoms that the person may present, for example:

A lot of desire to consume the substance, almost compulsively;

Difficulty controlling the will;

Withdrawal symptoms when the circulating amount of the substance is very low;

Tolerance to the substance, that is, when the amount used usually no longer has an effect, which causes the person to increase the amount consumed in order to experience the desired effects;

Decrease or abandonment of participation in events you used to attend in order to make use of the substance;

Consumption of the substance despite being aware of its consequences for health;

Wanting to stop or decrease substance use, but not able to.

Dependence is considered when the person presents at least 3 of the signs of dependence in the last 12 months, being this case classified as mild. When the person has 4 to 5 signs, it is defined as moderate dependence, while more than 5 symptoms classify dependence as severe.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for chemical dependence on illicit drugs can be done with or without the authorization of the chemical dependent through the use of medication and monitoring of health professionals such as doctors, nurses and psychologists, family and friends. In some cases, especially those with mild dependence, group therapy can be useful, because in this environment people who suffer from the same ailment get together, expose weaknesses while supporting each other.

In cases of severe dependence, it is usually recommended that the person be hospitalized in a clinic specializing in the treatment of drug addicts, as it is possible for the person to be closely monitored as the amount of substances decreases in the blood.

In the case of chemical dependence caused by the use of medications such as analgesics or sleeping pills (chemical dependence on licit drugs), the treatment consists of reducing the dose of the medication systematically guided by the doctor, because when suddenly stopping taking the medication, there may be a rebound effect and the person is unable to leave the addiction.