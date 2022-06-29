Pain in the left side of the back: what it could be and what to do

Usually, back pain on the left side happens due to common everyday situations, such as carrying heavy objects, having bad posture or doing very repetitive movements, which end up causing muscle injuries or even compression of some nerves. These situations can usually be treated at home with some care, such as resting and applying hot compresses, for example.

However, back pain can also be indicative of a more serious condition, such as kidney stones or rib fractures, especially when the pain is very severe or lasts for several days. In these cases there is a need to consult with a doctor to identify the correct cause and start the appropriate treatment.

Following are the main causes of left back pain and what to do in each case:

1. Muscle injury

Most back pain has a muscular origin, as the spine is the body’s base of support. This type of pain usually occurs after physical activities, after performing services that require strength, such as lifting and carrying heavy objects, as well as poor posture, and even standing or sitting for a long time can end up injuring the patient. the spine and causing back pain. This type of pain can also be caused by blows to the region.

Muscle pain usually worsens with movement, brings the sensation of pain in the form of heaviness or tightness, and can end up affecting daily activities due to the discomfort it causes.

What to do: There are a few ways to relieve back muscle tension. One is to apply a warm compress to the region for 15 minutes, twice a day and apply anti-inflammatory ointment such as Calminex, Gelol or Diclofenac, also known as Voltaren or Cataflan.

In addition, it is also important to avoid making efforts during this period so that the symptoms of the injury are relieved faster. Techniques such as acupuncture have been shown to be effective in fighting back pain. In the long term, it is also important to maintain a correct posture on a daily basis, as well as to perform stretching exercises to reduce muscle tension and relieve discomfort. See other ways to relieve pain from muscle injury.

2. Nerve compression

Nerve pain can trigger intense pain that can be felt by shocks or stinging. An example that causes this type of pain is the presence of a herniated disc, since in this condition the invertebral disc ends up compressing the nerve roots that come out of the spinal cord. This pain usually appears in the middle of the back, but it can affect the left side as it radiates to the sides in the dorsal region. Understand better what a herniated disc is, the symptoms and how to treat it.

Another type of nerve compression that causes back pain occurs when the sciatic nerve is affected, which inflames due to changes in the spine, such as a herniated disc itself, and the symptoms are tingling, stinging or shock sensations that radiate from the lower back to the leg and foot. In elderly people this process can happen due to the wear and tear of the spine. Learn more about sciatic nerve pain.

What to do: It is recommended that you apply a warm compress to the painful area and not stay in the same position for a long time. If the pain persists and lasts longer, it may be necessary to consult the orthopedist for an X-ray or resonance, to identify the type and location of the injury and start other types of treatment such as the use of medication, physical therapy. or even chiropractic.

3. Kidney stone

Renal calculus, popularly known as kidney stone, is a factor that triggers back pain, as it causes the famous renal colic, which is characterized by a strong and intense pain that prevents the person from walking or moving, since does not improve with rest or in specific positions, and may radiate to both sides, left and/or right. See more symptoms of kidney stones.

What to do: kidney stone requires treatment recommended by a nephrologist, urologist or general practitioner, who prescribes analgesic and antispasmodic medications. Therefore, if the pain does not improve or is very intense, it is recommended to go to an emergency room to have medication administered into the vein.

In the case of people who are already undergoing some type of treatment for kidney stones, if the pain is mild, rest, adequate hydration, take some care with food and take the painkillers indicated by the doctor. See what food care for those who have kidney stones.

4. Fissure or fracture of the ribs

When pain appears on one side of the back of sudden onset or even a milder pain that lasts for weeks and ends up weakening the region, it may be indicative that there has been a fracture. A classic symptom is difficulty breathing due to pain.

This type of fracture is more common in the elderly due to the weakening of the bones that occur due to small blows or even wear and tear. Athletes are also susceptible to this condition due to blows, especially in high-impact sports such as wrestling or soccer.

What to do: If there is a suspicion of a fracture in the ribs, it is recommended to consult a doctor or go to the emergency room to perform tests, such as a chest X-ray, to confirm the condition and start the appropriate treatment, which is usually done with analgesics to relieve the pain. pain while recovering from the fracture. Here are some important care to relieve symptoms during rib fracture treatment and avoid complications.

5. Infarction

Although a heart attack can cause left-sided back pain, this is a rarer condition. This is because the heart attack initially causes a very intense pain in the chest that radiates to the left arm and shoulder. This back pain is characterized as a sharp sting that can give the impression of being in a bad way that gets worse with exertion.

A heart attack mainly affects elderly people or those living with untreated chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

What to do: in cases of suspected infarction, call the SAMU immediately by calling 192 or take the person to an emergency room quickly. Check out the first aid steps that should be followed when suspecting a case of a heart attack.

Other less common causes

In addition to the problems mentioned above, there are other causes that can cause pain in the left side of the back but are less common:

Since there are several causes that can lead to back pain, it is important to be aware of some characteristics that help the doctor to reach the diagnosis. Among them, the number of times the pain appears, if it is frequent or not, if it is acute or continuous, if something improves or worsens the symptoms, such as taking some medication, changing posture, urinating/defecating and, in the in the case of women, if it is associated with menstruation.

Why is back pain common in pregnancy?

Back pain among pregnant women is very common and happens due to the adaptations of the body itself, since, in order to support the size of the baby, there is a rearrangement of the entire abdominal area, where the muscles weaken and end up forcing the nerves more. vertebral column. According to studies, these pains are more common in the lumbar region and frequent in pregnant adolescents.

Watch the video to learn some ways to fight back pain in pregnancy: