Neuroblastoma: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that affects the cells of the sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for preparing the body to respond to emergencies and stress. This type of tumor develops in children up to 5 years old, but the diagnosis is more common between 1 and 2 years old, and can start in the nerves of the chest, brain, abdomen or in the adrenal glands that are located over each kidney.

Children under 1 year of age and with small tumors have a greater chance of cure, especially when early treatment is instituted. When the diagnosis is made early and there are no metastases, the neuroblastoma can be surgically removed without the need for radiotherapy or antineoplastic medication. Thus, the early diagnosis of neuroblastoma has a positive impact on the child’s survival and quality of life.

Main signs and symptoms

The signs and symptoms of neuroblastoma vary depending on the location and size of the tumor, whether or not it has spread, and whether the tumor produces hormones.

Generally speaking, the signs and symptoms indicative of neuroblastoma are:

Abdominal pain and enlargement;

Bone pain;

loss of appetite;

Weight loss;

General malaise;

Excessive tiredness;

Fever;

Diarrhea;

Hypertension, due to the production of hormones by the tumor that lead to vasoconstriction of the vessels;

Liver enlargement;

Swollen eyes;

Different size pupils;

Absence of sweat;

Headache;

Swelling in the legs;

Difficulty breathing;

Emergence of hematomas;

Appearance of lumps in the abdomen, lumbar, neck or chest.

As the tumor grows and spreads, symptoms more specific to the site of metastasis may develop. Because symptoms are nonspecific, can vary from child to child, can be similar to other diseases, and the incidence of the disease is low, neuroblastoma often goes undiagnosed. However, it is very important that the diagnosis is made as soon as possible to prevent the tumor from spreading and the disease getting worse.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of neuroblastoma is made through laboratory and imaging tests that must be recommended by the doctor, since a diagnosis based only on symptoms is not possible. Among the tests requested is the dosage of catecholamines in the urine, which are hormones normally produced by the cells of the sympathetic nervous system, and which in the bloodstream give rise to metabolites whose amount is verified in the urine.

In addition, blood counts and imaging tests, such as chest and abdomen X-rays, ultrasound, tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and bone scintigraphy, for example, are indicated. To complete the diagnosis, a biopsy may also be requested to confirm that it is a malignant change. Understand what it’s for and how the biopsy is done.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for neuroblastoma is based on the person’s age, general health, tumor location, size, and stage of the disease. In the early stages, treatment is done only with surgery to remove the tumor, without the need for any other complementary treatment.

However, in cases where metastasis has been detected, chemotherapy may be necessary to reduce the multiplication rate of malignant cells and, consequently, the size of the tumor, followed by surgery and complementary treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In some more severe cases, especially when the child is very young, bone marrow transplantation may be recommended after chemotherapy and radiotherapy.