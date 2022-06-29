Male condom: how to put it on correctly (and 5 common mistakes)

The male condom is a method that, in addition to preventing pregnancy, also protects against various sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV, chlamydia or gonorrhea.

However, to ensure these benefits it needs to be well placed. To do this, it is important to follow these steps:

Confirm that the condom is within its expiration date and that the packaging is not damaged with tears or holes; Open the package carefully without using teeth, nails, knives or scissors; Hold the end of the condom and try to unroll it a little., to identify the correct side. If the condom does not unroll, turn the end to the other side; Place the condom on the head of the penissqueezing the end of the condom to prevent the entry of air; Unroll the condom to the base of the penis and then, holding the base of the condom, slightly pull the tip to create a space between the penis and the condom; Tighten the space created at the tip tightly the condom to get all the air out.

After ejaculation, you should remove the condom with the penis still erect and close the opening with your hand to prevent the sperm from coming out. Afterwards, you must tie a small knot in the middle of the condom and throw it in the trash, because for each intercourse you must use a new condom.

Condoms should also be used during contact between the genital organ and the mouth or anus to prevent these organs from being contaminated with some type of disease.

There are several types of male condoms, which vary in size, color, thickness, material and even flavor, and can be easily purchased at pharmacies and some supermarkets. In addition, condoms can also be purchased at health clinics for free. See what types of condoms are and what each one is for.

Watch the following video and check out all these steps to use condoms correctly:

5 most common mistakes when putting on a condom

According to several surveys, the most common mistakes related to condom use include:

1. Do not check for damage

Although this is one of the most important steps when using condoms, many men forget to check the packaging to check the expiration date and look for possible damage, which can reduce the condom’s effectiveness.

What to do: Before opening the condom it is very important to confirm the expiry date and check the packaging for holes or tears. In addition, you should never open the package using your teeth, nails or a knife, for example, as they can pierce the condom.

2. Putting on a condom too late

More than half of men put on a condom after starting penetration, but before ejaculating to prevent pregnancy. However, this practice does not protect against sexually transmitted diseases, and even if it reduces the risk, it does not completely prevent pregnancy as the lubricating fluid released before sperm can also contain sperm.

What to do: put the condom before any type of penetration and before oral sex.

3. Unroll the condom before putting it on

Unrolling the condom completely before putting it on makes the process difficult and can result in minor damage that increases the risk of catching sexually transmitted diseases.

What to do: the condom must be unrolled on the penis, from the tip to the base, allowing it to be well placed.

4. Leave no space at the end of the condom

After putting on a condom, it is common to forget to leave a space between the head of the penis and the condom. This increases the chances of the condom breaking, especially after ejaculation, when the sperm fills all the free space.

What to do: after unrolling the condom on the penis, hold the condom at the base and gently pull the tip to create a reservoir in front. Then it is important to squeeze this reservoir to expel the air that can be trapped.

5. Using condoms without lubricant

Lubrication is very important during intimate contact, which is why the penis produces a fluid that helps lubricate. However, when using a condom, this liquid cannot pass and, if the woman’s lubrication is not sufficient, the friction created between the condom and the vagina can break the condom.

What to do: use lubricant to maintain proper lubrication during intercourse.

Another option is to use the female condom that must be used by the woman during intercourse, see how to put it correctly to avoid pregnancy and prevent diseases.

Can condoms be reused?

The condom is a disposable contraceptive method, that is, under no circumstances can it be reused. This is because the reuse of condoms can increase the chances of breakage and, consequently, transmission of diseases and even pregnancy.

In addition, washing condoms with soap and water is not enough to eliminate fungi, viruses or bacteria that may be present there, increasing the chance of transmission of these infectious agents, especially those responsible for sexually transmitted diseases.

After using the condom, it is recommended to discard it and, if there is a desire for another sexual intercourse, it is necessary to use another condom.