Systemic sclerosis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Systemic sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that causes an exaggerated production of collagen, causing a change in the texture and appearance of the skin, which becomes more hardened.

In addition, in some cases, the disease can also affect other parts of the body, causing hardening of other important organs such as the heart, kidneys, and lungs. For this reason it is very important to start the treatment that, although it does not cure the disease, it helps to delay its development and prevents the emergence of complications.

Systemic sclerosis has no known cause, but it is known that it is more common in women between the ages of 30 and 50, and manifests itself differently in patients. Its evolution is also unpredictable, and can evolve quickly and lead to death, or slowly, causing only minor skin problems.

main symptoms

In the early stages of the disease, the skin is the most affected organs, starting with areas of hardened and reddened skin, especially around the mouth, nose and fingers.

However, as it gets worse, systemic sclerosis can affect other parts of the body and even organs, generating symptoms such as:

Joint pain;

Difficulty walking and moving;

Feeling of constant shortness of breath;

hair loss;

Changes in intestinal transit, with diarrhea or constipation;

Difficulty swallowing;

Swollen belly after meals.

Many people with this type of sclerosis can also develop Raynaud’s syndrome, in which the blood vessels in the fingers constrict, preventing blood from flowing correctly and causing discolouration in the fingertips and discomfort. Understand more about what Raynaud’s syndrome is and how it is treated.

How the diagnosis is made

Usually the doctor can suspect systemic sclerosis after observing the skin changes and symptoms, however, other diagnostic tests such as X-ray, CT scan and even skin biopsy should also be done to rule out other diseases and help confirm the diagnosis. presence of systemic sclerosis.

Who is most at risk of having

The cause that leads to the excessive production of collagen that is at the origin of systemic sclerosis is not yet known, however, there are some risk factors such as:

Be woman;

Do chemotherapy;

Being exposed to silica dust.

However, having one or more of these risk factors does not mean that the disease will develop, even if there are other cases in the family.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment does not cure the disease, however, it helps to delay its development and relieves symptoms, improving the person’s quality of life.

For this reason, each treatment must be adapted to the person, according to the symptoms that appear and the stage of development of the disease. Some of the most commonly used remedies include:

Corticosteroids such as Betamethasone or Prednisone;

immunosuppressants such as Methotrexate or Cyclophosphamide;

anti-inflammatories such as Ibuprofen or Nimesulide.

Some people may also have reflux and, in these cases, it is advisable to eat small meals several times a day, in addition to sleeping with the head elevated and taking proton pump inhibitor medications, such as Omeprazole or Lansoprazole, for example.

When there is difficulty walking or moving around, physiotherapy sessions may also be necessary.