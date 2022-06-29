Treatment options for osteoporosis in the spine

Treatment for osteoporosis in the spine aims to delay bone mineral loss, reduce the risk of fractures, relieve pain and improve quality of life. For this, treatment must be guided by a multidisciplinary team and is especially focused on the use of medication, adequate nutrition, changes in lifestyle and treatment with physiotherapy.

Osteoporosis is a silent disease characterized by the loss of bone mass, making bones more fragile and at risk of fractures, being more common in older people and menopausal women. Know the symptoms of osteoporosis.

1. Exercises

The main form of treatment for osteoporosis is supplementation with vitamin D and calcium, however physical therapy exercises also seem to have an important role in bone remineralization, in addition to helping to increase strength and improve quality of life.

Exercises should always be indicated and guided by the physical therapist, but some options include:

Exercise 1: In the 4 support position, with your arms straight, push your back towards the ceiling, pulling your belly in and letting your back curve slightly. Remain in this position for about 20 to 30 seconds and repeat 3 times. This exercise helps to stretch the back, relieving pain;

In the 4 support position, with your arms straight, push your back towards the ceiling, pulling your belly in and letting your back curve slightly. Remain in this position for about 20 to 30 seconds and repeat 3 times. This exercise helps to stretch the back, relieving pain; Exercise 2: In a standing position, lean against a wall with your feet shoulder-width apart and slightly forward and your butt, palms, back and shoulders leaning against the wall. Glide up and down, bending your knees midway, as if you were sitting, keeping your back straight. Repeat 10 times, 2-3 times a week. This exercise helps to strengthen the back and improve posture;

In a standing position, lean against a wall with your feet shoulder-width apart and slightly forward and your butt, palms, back and shoulders leaning against the wall. Glide up and down, bending your knees midway, as if you were sitting, keeping your back straight. Repeat 10 times, 2-3 times a week. This exercise helps to strengthen the back and improve posture; Exercise 3: Sitting on a pilates ball or chair, without leaning against the backrest, try to bring your shoulder blades together, which can be done by placing your hands behind your back or holding and pulling an elastic band in front of your body. Hold the position for 15 to 20 seconds and relax. Do this exercise 3 times a week. This exercise stretches the upper back and shoulders, improving posture.

Due to the biomechanical force caused by the muscles on the bones, these types of exercises are able to increase bone mineral density.

In addition, regular resistance exercise is also a good solution to reduce the risk of falls and fractures, in addition to promoting a modest increase in bone density. Some examples include walking, running or dancing, for example. See other exercises for osteoporosis.

2. Use of medication

Although several nutrients are involved in the formation and maintenance of bone mass, calcium and vitamin D are the most important. Therefore, calcium and vitamin D supplementation is the standard treatment to prevent fractures, and a minimum daily intake should be guaranteed in all cases of osteoporosis and in accordance with the guidance of an orthopedist or nutritionist.

In addition, other medications that may be prescribed by the doctor include:

oral bisphosphonates : they are the drugs of first choice in the treatment of osteoporosis;

: they are the drugs of first choice in the treatment of osteoporosis; Sodium alendronate : helps in fracture prevention, with evidence of its effectiveness in reducing the risk of vertebral, non-vertebral and hip fractures;

: helps in fracture prevention, with evidence of its effectiveness in reducing the risk of vertebral, non-vertebral and hip fractures; Sodium risedronate: prevents fractures in both postmenopausal women and men with established osteoporosis, there is evidence of its effectiveness in the secondary prevention of vertebral, non-vertebral and hip fractures.

After completing the proposed treatment time, patients should have regular follow-up, with evaluations consisting of anamnesis and physical examination every 6 to 12 months.

3. Lifestyle changes

In addition to being very important to exercise, adopting a healthy lifestyle is also very important for the treatment of osteoporosis. Thus, it is advisable to maintain a balanced diet richer in foods with calcium and vitamin D, such as eggs, almonds, cabbage, broccoli or salmon, for example.

In addition, giving up activities that can have a negative effect on health, such as smoking or drinking too much alcohol, is also extremely important.

See in the video below what to consume to have stronger bones and thus fight osteoporosis: