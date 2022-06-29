Is eating too many eggs bad for you? How much can I eat a day?

Eating eggs daily is not bad for your health as long as it is included in a balanced and varied diet, and can bring several benefits to the body, such as helping to control cholesterol, favoring muscle mass gain or preventing eye diseases, for example.

The egg was known to be bad for health because its yolk is rich in cholesterol, but studies show that the cholesterol present in natural foods has a low risk of being harmful to health. In the case of processed foods, there is an imbalance and dysregulation of cholesterol, as is the case with bacon, sausage, ham, sausage, stuffed cookies and fast food.

Thus, the ideal is to cook the egg in the most natural way possible, with water, for example, avoiding using processed fats such as oil or butter.

How many eggs can I eat a day?

Studies do not show a consensus on the amount of eggs allowed per day, but consuming about 1 to 2 units a day is good for health in healthy people, according to the American Heart Association. In the case of people with diabetes and heart problems, the ideal is that consumption is a maximum of 1 unit per day. In all cases, it is important that the egg is part of a balanced diet, as it is possible to maintain adequate cholesterol and blood glucose levels.

Although the egg is a very nutritionally rich food, it also has calories and, therefore, those who are on very strict diets for weight loss should consume eggs in moderation. Check out the egg nutritional table and its health benefits.

Better clarify the doubt about egg consumption and cholesterol in the following video:

How to prepare eggs healthy

Some healthy ways to prepare the egg and reap the benefits of this food include:

1. Cooking in the microwave

An easy and practical recipe is to prepare the egg in the microwave, as it does not take oil. To do this, heat a deep dish in the microwave for 1 minute, open the egg in the dish, season and pierce the yolk, so that it does not burst. Then put everything in the microwave for another 1 minute.

2. Make poached egg

To make the poche version, put a pan of water to boil and when the first bubbles appear, stir the water with a spoon, always rotating in the same direction. Then, carefully break the egg into the pan, letting the egg cook like this for about 7 minutes.

Finally, remove it with the aid of a slotted spoon, letting the water drain before placing it on the plate to serve.

3. Fry egg with water

To avoid using oil, place the egg in a well-heated nonstick skillet, add 1 tablespoon of water and cover the skillet so that the egg steams.

4. Egg crumbs

For each egg, use 4 tablespoons of manioc flour, 1 tablespoon of chopped onion and half a tablespoon of oil, butter or margarine. Brown the onion in butter, add the egg and when it is almost cooked, add the flour little by little.

5. Egg white omelet

For those who cannot eat too much egg yolks, the ideal is to make an egg white omelet.

Ingredients:

3 egg whites;

1 tablespoon of water or milk;

1 cup of cooked vegetables (tomatoes, carrots, broccoli);

¼ cup of cheese tea cottage or ricotta;

Salt and black pepper to taste.

Preparation mode

In a bowl, mix the egg whites, milk and seasonings. Place in a preheated skillet and cook for 2 minutes. Add the vegetable and cheese filling, or fill as you prefer, letting it cook until the cheese melts.

Raw egg increases risk of intestinal infection?

Raw or undercooked eggs can contain the bacteria salmonella sp., which causes fever, vomiting and severe diarrhea, being even more dangerous in children. Therefore, you should avoid their consumption rare and also products that have raw eggs as ingredients, such as mousses, mayonnaise, toppings and cake fillings.

Test to see if the egg is good

A good way to know if the egg is still good to eat is to put the egg still intact in a glass of water. If it floats, it’s because it already contains a lot of air inside, and that’s why it’s old or spoiled and shouldn’t be consumed. The ideal is to consume only the egg that is at the bottom of the glass or in the middle of the water.

Eggs with white or brown shells bring the same health benefits, and it is important when buying to observe only the quality of the shell, which must be clean, matte and without cracks. At the time of preparation, the white should be thick and viscous and the yolk firm and centralized, without falling apart after the shell breaks.

It is also important to remember that eggs should be stored in the fridge, preferably inside, as the door of the glacier undergoes many temperature variations, which impairs the conservation of this food.