Decaffeinated coffee: does it have caffeine or not?

Decaf is a coffee that has less caffeine than traditional coffee, but it is not possible to completely remove the caffeine from the coffee beans, but the amount of caffeine is up to 0.1% of the amount of caffeine before the process and decaffeinization.

Caffeine can be removed from coffee through chemical or mechanical processes, but there is a natural kind of coffee from Ethiopia, with so little caffeine that it is considered naturally decaffeinated coffee. This variety of coffee has 20 times less caffeine than conventional types of coffee, and is a great alternative for decaf consumers, since this bean does not need to go through any chemical process to remove the caffeine. Look at the amount of caffeine in food.

Traditional coffee has an average caffeine content of 1% to 1.2%, while analyzes of Ethiopian coffee beans revealed only 0.06% caffeine.

When decaf is the best option

Decaf coffee is a more suitable type for people who suffer from anxiety, cardiac arrhythmias, gastritis or hypertension, but pregnant or breastfeeding women may also prefer to take decaf so as not to let the baby become agitated, as the caffeine can pass. by breast milk.