5 natural and safe repellents for pregnant women, babies and children

Mosquito bites are unpleasant and can cause diseases such as dengue, Zika and Chikungunya, which can compromise health and well-being, so it is important to apply a repellent to keep these diseases away.

A good option is to use natural repellents daily, invest in plants that repel insects and in foods that contain vitamin B1, which, when ingested, causes the body to release substances that repel mosquitoes.

1. Foods rich in vitamin B1

One way to repel insects is to consume foods rich in vitamin B1, such as pork, sunflower seeds or Brazil nuts. This is a great alternative to a natural repellent, especially for people who are allergic to insect stings and industrialized repellents, but either way it’s convenient to use a natural topical repellant as well.

Watch our nutritionist’s video and check out how to consume this vitamin:

Another way to ensure your intake of vitamin B1 is to use a vitamin supplement guided by a nutritionist.

2. Essential oils that protect the skin

Another option of natural repellent, to apply on the skin, are the essential oils of citronella, copaiba and andiroba.

citronella oil : put between 6 to 8 drops of citronella oil in the bath water, or apply it directly to the skin, diluted with almond, grape or chamomile oil;

: put between 6 to 8 drops of citronella oil in the bath water, or apply it directly to the skin, diluted with almond, grape or chamomile oil; Copaiba oil : add 6 drops of copaiba essential oil to 2 tablespoons of calendula oil and apply to the skin;

: add 6 drops of copaiba essential oil to 2 tablespoons of calendula oil and apply to the skin; andiroba oil: apply the oil directly to the skin, until fully absorbed.

These oils should be used in conjunction with a diet rich in vitamin B1, to ward off mosquitoes and can be used in children over 2 months of age and pregnant women without harming their health. It is recommended to apply these oils quite often, to be effective, because essential oils evaporate very quickly.

3. Candles and plants that keep mosquitoes away

Citronella candles and potted plants that have more intense scents, such as mint, rosemary or basil, in addition to being used to season food, also help to keep mosquitoes away. Therefore, having at home always potted plants that are naturally repellent can help to keep the Aedes Aegypti away, protecting against disease.

The use of these natural repellents is an excellent strategy to keep mosquitoes away, without causing damage to the environment or health problems, and can even replace the use of industrialized insecticides that are usually used to fight mosquitoes and other insects indoors.

4. Repellent Adhesive

There are citronella stickers for sale in pharmacies, drugstores and on the internet that are placed on top of the baby’s clothes, stroller or crib, to keep insects away. They are safe to use and do not harm the environment. These stickers protect an area of ​​approximately 1 meter away and last about 8 hours, but it is good to check the packaging of each product because it can vary from one brand to another.

5. Repellent bracelet

Another possibility is to use a bracelet with repellent action that contains essential oils that repel mosquitoes. They work in the same way as the stickers, having a durability of up to 30 days and can be used by people of all ages, including babies. However, you should be careful, because its effectiveness is lower than that of chemical repellents.

Find out which are the industrial repellents approved by ANVISA.