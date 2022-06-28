Scheuermann’s disease: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Scheuermann’s disease, also known as juvenile osteochondrosis, is a rare disease that causes a deformity of the curvature of the spine, producing an arching of the back.

Usually, the vertebrae affected are those in the thoracic region, so it is normal for the affected person to have a slightly forward hunched posture. However, the disease can appear in any other vertebra, causing different changes in posture.

Although it is not always possible to achieve a cure, there are several forms of treatment for Scheuermann’s disease that help relieve symptoms and improve quality of life.

main symptoms

The most classic symptoms of Scheuermann’s disease include:

Mild back pain;

Fatigue;

Sensitivity and stiffness in the spine;

Rounded appearance of the spine;

Usually the pain starts in the upper area of ​​the spine and gets worse during activities where it is necessary to turn or bend the back very often, as in some sports such as gymnastics, dance or golf, for example.

In addition, in the most severe cases, the spinal deformity can end up compressing nerves that end up resulting in difficulty breathing.

How to make the diagnosis

Usually the diagnosis can be made with a simple X-ray exam, where the orthopedic doctor observes the characteristic changes of the disease in the vertebrae. However, the doctor may also order an MRI to identify additional details that help with treatment.

What causes Scheuermann’s disease

The exact cause of Scheuermann’s disease is not yet known, but the disease appears to pass from parents to children, indicating an inherited genetic change.

Some factors that also seem to increase the risk of developing this disease include osteoporosis, malabsorption, infections and some endocrine disorders.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for Scheuermann’s disease varies according to the degree of deformity and symptoms presented and, therefore, each case must be well evaluated by the orthopedist.

However, in most cases, treatment starts with the use of cold compresses and physical therapy to relieve pain. Some of the techniques used in physical therapy may include electrotherapy, acupuncture, and some types of massage. In addition, the doctor may prescribe some pain relievers such as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen.

After relieving the pain, the treatment is oriented to improve the movement and guarantee the greatest possible amplitude, being very important to work with a physical therapist. At this stage, some stretching and strengthening exercises can also be used to improve posture.

Surgery is usually used only in the most severe cases and helps to reposition the spine’s alignment.